THE DISH: Embrace March Madness with these offers

March Madness is underway and, whatever your level of interest in college basketball, there are dining tie-ins to enjoy.
Wingstop is ready to keep you happily fed while watching the games with three new flavors.
The Meltdown combines garlic Parmesan and Cajun seasoning. Crunch Time is a blend of the tasty hot honey rub and lemon pepper in a dry rub. And Pure Mayhem spices up wings with the same salty-sweet seasoning used on the chain's fries.
These new flavors will be available for a limited time at Wingstop. Visit wingstop.com/flavors for more information.
Wendy's has partnered with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to become the "official hamburger of March Madness," which diners can enjoy along with "a slam dunk in savings" over the next few weeks via the chain's app.
Enjoy a $1 Dave’s single now through April 5 when ordered via the Wendy's app. This offer reloads a week after redeeming meaning you can enjoy a few $1 burgers before the deal ends on April 5.
Chicken lovers can pick up a free six-piece order of nuggets with a purchase of $10 or more via the app. This deal also reloads weekly until it expires on April 9.
Early risers can snag $2 off any breakfast combo via the app now through April 16. This deal also refreshes weekly.
Picking up dinner for your team? Take $3 off orders of $15 or more via the app now through April 16, with the offer reloaded weekly.
Keep the kids happy with 50% off a Wendy’s kids’ meal with additional purchase made via the app through April 16.
The chain is also offering $4 off in-app delivery orders with a subtotal of $20 or more.
DoorDash users can enjoy $5 off an order with a subtotal of $15 or more that includes a Dave's double now through Monday. Those who have a DashPass membership can receive a free Dave's double with orders of $20 or more.
The delivery app is offering $3 off $15 in breakfast menu items through Monday.
Grubhub is offering a free double stack with orders with a subtotal of $20 or more today. GrubHub+ members can receive a free baconator today with the same order value.
Red Robin is offering free delivery on online orders of $10 or more now through April 3.
Hungry college basketball fans have plenty to choose from including the limited-time Five Star Flavors menu.
New dishes include the tycoon burger, topped with mushroom and truffle aioli, portobello mushrooms, dill pickle planks, red onions, steak marinade, Swiss cheese and shredded lettuce on a toasted brioche bun; and cheesy bacon truffle fries, which are topped with a five-cheese sauce, shredded Parmesan, diced tomatoes, bacon crumbles and drizzle of mushroom and truffle aioli.
Visit redrobin.com for more information.
Free guac? What a scoop!
National Chip and Dip Day is on Thursday and Rubio's Coastal Grill is ready to help you celebrate.
Rubio’s Rewards members can enjoy a free order of chips and guacamole with any order on March 23.
To redeem the offer, log in to your rewards account and place your order on Rubios.com or through the Rubio’s app, or scan your personal QR code at the register.
A fresh catch
Del Taco has improved its beer battered crispy fish tacos by using Samuel Adams Boston Lager. in the batter.
The tacos with wild-caught Alaska pollock fillets fried in a crispy beer batter made with the award-winning lager then topped with crunchy shredded cabbage and fresh house-made pico de gallo wrapped in a warm corn tortilla and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.
Diners can enjoy two options: the original with a savory secret sauce or new habanero served with a creamy habanero sauce.
The chain has also brought back its prickly pear poppers, round bursts of kiwi fruit-flavored juice mixed with prickly pear flavor, that are available with Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade or Sprite over ice.