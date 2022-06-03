THE DISH: El Puesto is worth the (temporary) wait

As more restaurants embrace the power of social media to share the latest menu items and business news, it's hard to not get sucked in by the excitement.
That's what drew me to El Puesto Cocina y Cantina on opening night, a move my dining companion noted is something she avoids to give the staff time to work out those opening kinks. (I was impatient and she was, thankfully, accommodating.)
Going in knowing that wait times would be longer and there might be some hiccups was not a deterrent for me or the many other people who also turned out for dinner.
The restaurant exceeds its location, which offers a view of the adjacent Starbucks drive-thru line, creating a vibrant dining atmosphere.
El Puesto, which has another location on East Brundage Lane, opened with what it calls a limited menu, meaning not everything on the printed menu would be available right away. It is also worth noting that the entire menu was in Spanish, which was translatable thanks to a combination of my high school/college language skills, Google Translate and our ebullient server, Gilbert.
Adding to the chicharrones de harina crisscrossed with hot sauce that were brought to the table, we ordered guacamole and tostaditas de nopales (both $14) to start, both of which were refreshing. The guacamole was served with small tostaditas shells as the other appetizer, which was topped with a saucy cactus salad and beans.
I enjoyed the enfrijoladas con bistec ($20), which may have been missing some beans and presented more like carne asada and cheese enchiladas. Regardless, it was flavorful and plentiful, requiring a to-go box for later enjoyment. My companion, a vegetarian, had the tacos dorados de papa ($16), potato tacos that were served as an order of two but that were so large she only finished one given the starters and cocktails we had.
What seemed to be a very popular drink was la chica sexy ($12), perhaps less for the recipe (a refreshing mix of Malibu, strawberries, triple sec, cranberry juice, sour mix and Kinky liqueur) than the vessel (a chica's curvaceous lower half). Both that and the other drink I had, a paloma negra ($12) with blackberries, were packed with plenty of fruit and weren't overly sweet.
There's so much more that sounds intriguing — the bistec enopalado, El Puesto filete adobado and the frijoles con queso appetizer, which for $17 must have a lot of beans and cheese — so I know I'll be back.
If the last week has been any indication, people are still flocking to the new spot but the food is definitely worth the wait. The cocktail lounge area, which can also accommodate diners, is beautiful with the mural of Mexican actress and singer Maria Felix and is a nice place to wait for your name to be called.
El Puesto Cocina y Cantina is at 3700 California Ave. Visit @elpuesto.cocinaycantina on Instagram for the latest news.
Sips for summer
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is back with a seasonal favorite and a new refreshing option for summer drinking.
BJ’s Nit Wit White Ale, a traditional Belgian-style Witbier ("white beer”), is spiced with coriander and orange peel. It is available now through June 29.
Those who want an alternative to beer can order the brand-new twisted lemonade and tea flight, which features four tastings of BJ’s favorite twisted lemonades and teas, including Ketel One peach bliss tea, Tito’s strawberry lemonade, Tito’s lavender lemonade, and Crown Apple Arnold Palmer. The flight will be served through July 6.
BJ's is located at 10750 Stockdale Highway.
A Primal premiere
In celebration of the new movie "Jurassic World Dominion," Carl's Jr. and Universal Pictures teamed on a Primal menu.
All the items feature a sweet and savory amber sauce meant to be an homage to the franchise's amber resin containing the dinosaur DNA.
The primal angus thickburger is topped with slow-cooked sliced prime rib, amber sauce, smoked cheddar and onion rings served on a toasted potato bun.
The Beyond wraptor burger, available as a single or double, features 100 percent plant-based Beyond Burger topped with amber sauce, Swiss cheese, fried zucchini and tomatoes; all served in crisp green leaf lettuce.
Breakfast options consist of the primal biscuit, a buttermilk biscuit topped with prime rib, smoked cheddar, a fried egg and amber sauce; and the primal burrito, a tortilla stuffed with prime rib, hash rounds, smoked cheddar, folded eggs, amber sauce and melted shredded cheese.
"Jurassic World Dominion" hits theaters Friday.