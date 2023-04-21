 Skip to main content
THE DISH: El Puesto a triple threat with new location

A restaurant opening is always good news, even more so when it shows signs that a local chain is thriving.

Restaurateur Christian Alvarez just opened El Puesto Cocina & Lounge, which joins the flagship El Puesto Cocina on Brundage Lane and El Puesto Cocina y Cantina on California Avenue.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

