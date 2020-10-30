This election season has been hectic, what with dropping off your ballot, dodging campaign calls, recycling mailers and limiting your screen time on political coverage. You may have been stress eating but as the big day approaches, vote for your favorite dining deal.
Bakersfield Pizza Co./Camino Real Kitchen & Tequila: Restaurateur Alejandro Ocampo remains at the top of his specials game with the $20.20 special available at both businesses.
Knowing his customers want candidates they can really get behind, this ballot presents partners pizza and beer as well as tacos and margaritas. At Bakersfield Pizza Co. the deal is a medium pizza and two draft domestic beers while Camino Real is offering 10 happy chorizo Mexican tacos and two margaritas. Either deal is $20.20 available through Tuesday.
Grubhub: The delivery service has partnered with some restaurants for Election Day. Whether ordering pickup or delivery, perks include free delivery on orders of $15 or more from 7-Eleven, $3 off on orders of $18 or more from Burger King and $10 off on orders of $30 or more from California Pizza Kitchen. More deals are expected for Tuesday from PF Chang's, Red Lobster and others.
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches: Unwind from election coverage with a discounted sandwich from Ike's. The chain will offer its four most-popular sandwiches — Menage a Trois, Sometimes I’m a Vegetarian, Matt Cain and Meatless Mike — for just $7 each from Monday through Friday.
The Menage is halal chicken, honey, barbecue sauce, honey mustard, barbecue sauce and Swiss, pepper jack and Gouda cheeses. Sometimes I’m a Vegetarian consists of mushrooms, marinated artichoke hearts, green pesto and provolone. Matt Cain, named for the San Francisco Giants pitcher, is roast beef, turkey, salami and avocados with beer-battered mozzarella sticks and onion rings. The fan favorite is topped off with Ike's secret dirty sauce. And the Meatless Mike is vegan meatballs, marinara and pepper jack.
The Bay Area-based sandwich chain is also celebrating its 13th anniversary.
“Thirteen years ago, I followed my dream to create lasting memories and express my creativity through making the best sandwiches in the universe," founder Ike Shehadeh said in a news release. "My dream is a reality now across more than 70 Ike’s locations, making it easy for meat, vegan, and gluten-free eaters to share the same table. My mission was and still is to make sure that all who come to Ike's feel love, respected and appreciated, which includes craveable flavor-filled sandwiches no matter your diet."
Krispy Kreme: The chain is offering a free original glazed doughnut on Election Day. It will also provide an "I Voted" sticker in a gesture acknowledging that it may be more difficult this year to attain since more people voted by mail and there are increased safety precautions being taken at polling places.
McDonald's: Although not specifically tied to Election Day, the hamburger chain is acknowledging how tough 2020 has been. From today through Nov. 9, you can receive one free McCafe Bakery item with purchase of a McCafe premium roast coffee or iced coffee. The order must be made through the McDonald's app and is only good for one use per day through Nov. 9. Bakery items include the new apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls.
Pieology: Celebrate the power of the ballot with a “You Vote, You Pie” Reward. Now through Tuesday, the fast-casual pizza chain is offering an Election Day 2020 bundle deal: two 11-inch "Create Your Own" pizzas and a shareable dessert for just $20.20.
Pieology will also call for a vote closer to home by asking guests on social media to vote in the comments section for their favorite premium crust: original thin, PieRise thick, cauliflower or gluten-free. All users who vote on their social media will get a special offer sent to their direct message and Pieology will randomly select five winners from the comments to receive a free 2020 bundle.
Know of any other election-themed dining deals? Send them to thedish@bakersfield.com.
BOTTOMS UP!
Along with the dining deal, this election probably has you ready to drink. Q Mixers has offered some election-themed cocktail recipes to enjoy as you wait for results to come in.
Long night long drink
- 1½ ounces gin
- 1/2 ounce lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon agave
- 5 ounces Q Mixers tonic
- Mint sprig and lemon wheel for garnish
Shake first three ingredients and strain into ice-filled highball glass, top with tonic. Garnish with mint and lemon.
Swing state spritz
- 1½ ounces dry vermouth
- 5 ounces Q Mixers tonic
- 3 ounces sparkling wine
- Mint sprig and lemon wheel for garnish
Build drink in a large wine glass over ice.
Running mate mule — red
- 1½ ounces vodka
- 1/2 ounce Cointreau
- 1/2 ounce lemon juice
- 5 ounces Q Mixers hibiscus ginger beer
- Half lemon wheel for garnish
Build drink in mule mug. Stir gently, garnish and serve.
Running mate mule — blue
- 1½ ounces vodka
- 1/2 ounce Blue Curacao
- 1/2 ounce lemon juice
- 5 ounces Q ginger beer
- Half lemon wheel for garnish
Build drink in mule mug. Stir gently, garnish and serve.