Bakersfield is gearing up to really run on Dunkin with a new location going in downtown.
Signs are up for Bakersfield's second location at 1800 23rd St., adjacent to McDonalds.
This will be the third Kern location for the popular chain known for its coffee almost as much as its pastries.
No word on an opening date but a representative confirmed it would be "later this spring."
