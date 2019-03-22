Dot x Ott is gearing up to take over Eastchester. The seasonally driven eatery and mercantile announced Friday it will be open for business starting April 3.
As part of its mission, Dot x Ott will highlight California cuisine with a menu driven by seasonal organic produce provided by a partnership with Pickalittle Farm.
Some of that fresh-grown bounty will also find its way into the grocery side, along with local meat and eggs. Other curated items will include California milk and cheese and house-made breads and treats. Beer and wine will also be sold.
Business hours will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 930 18th St. A grand opening is planned for early May.
Flame burns bright for local chain
Speaking of new business, Flame & Skewers is opening a new location on Gosford Road, which it will celebrate with a ribbon cutting.
Located in Gosford Village Shopping Center at 5397 Gosford Road, the new restaurant is the fourth in Bakersfield. (Another location is open in Valencia.)
The ribbon cutting with the Downtown Business Association is at 3 p.m. Tuesday. There will be appetizers and drinks served.
Spring into season with Sno Shack
On Saturday, Sno Shack of Bakersfield is kicking off spring by opening its first three shacks of the 2019 season. There's incentive for the early visitors to the locations at 10331 Rosedale Highway (at Dean Avenue), 5200 Stockdale Highway (at California Avenue), 4700 Panama Lane (at Stine Road). The first 50 people at each location will get a free mini in the flavor of their choice.
Stay up to date on when and where the other blue shacks will pop up for business on Sno Shack's Facebook page facebook.com/SnoShackLLC.
What a catch at Eagle Mountain
For those observing Lent and the meatless meals that go with it, there's a tempting nearby option. Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville offers a seafood buffet at its Forest Buffet.
On Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests can enjoy enjoy seafood enchiladas, gumbo with rice, fried pollock, crab cakes, easy peel-and-eat shrimp, clam chowder, sushi and more. During dinner (5 to 9 p.m.), options include breaded shrimp, baked salmon, shrimp scampi, lobster Newburg and all-you-can-eat steamed and chilled crab legs.
Lunch starts at $10.99 and dinner is $20.99. Guests can work off the calories walking the casino floor to play at any of the 1,200 slot machines or 11 table games.
A short drive from Bakersfield, Eagle Mountain Casino is located at 681 South Reservation Road in Porterville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.