THE DISH: Don't miss deadline on these Tax Day deals

Nothing is certain but death and taxes, but at least this year we can count on some dining deals to take some of the sting out of the latter.
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse (10750 Stockdale Highway): Playing off the 1040 income tax return form, the chain is offering $10 off any $40 purchase on takeout and delivery orders on Monday. Some menu suggestions include BJ’s signature deep dish pizzas, handcrafted burgers, slow-roasted specials like baby back ribs and prime rib, and of course, the iconic, world-famous Pizookie in multiple flavors.
Or take advantage of the usual Monday special of half-off pizza when you order a large deep-dish or tavern-cut pizza as well as a $5 BJ’s Brewhouse margaritas.
Hooters (4208 Rosedale Highway): Get your dining child tax credit with a free kids meal on Monday for your dependents under 12. Valid for dine-in meals at participating locations, the offer requires a purchase of $15 or more per accompanying adult for each free kids meal provided.
Firehouse Subs (3700 California Ave., Suite 300): Dine-in guests can enjoy a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips and a drink. Visit FirehouseSubs.com/TaxDay for the coupon.
Mountain Mike’s Pizza (multiple locations): Use the app to redeem $10.40 off orders when buying a 20-inch mountain-sized pizza on Monday.
Pizza Hut (multiple locations): For Tax Day or any day for the foreseeable future, pick up a $10 Tastemaker, a large pizza with up to three toppings for just $10, available by contactless carryout, curbside or Hut Lane pickup, and delivery.
Red Lobster (8180 Rosedale Highway): The timing is right for Ultimate Endless Shrimp Monday, which allows diners to mix and match Parrot Isle jumbo coconut shrimp, Walt’s favorite shrimp, garlic shrimp scampi and wood-grilled shrimp skewer with your choice of a side all night long for $17.99.
Round Table Pizza (4200 Gosford Road, #101; 2781 Calloway Drive, Unit C): Round Table Pizza Royal Rewards members who purchase a large or extra-large pizza can also redeem a reward for a $4.18 personal pizza with up to four complimentary toppings. This offer is available in-store, online or via the Round Table Pizza app at participating locations.
Savor the savings
Chef's Choice Noodle Bar is also looking out for your pocket book with its latest special. Lunchtime and dinner customers who dine in Sunday through Thursday can receive a $5 discount on to-go entrees.
There is no end date set for this unlimited discount offered at the restaurant at 9000 Ming Ave., Suite J-2. Visit ccnoodlebar.com to view the menu.