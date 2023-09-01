If your goal is to relax this Labor Day weekend, leave the cooking to someone else and enjoy a few holiday deals.
7-Eleven: The convenience store is offering a BOGO Slurpee drink deal for a free bottle of Vitaminwater xxx zero sugar with the purchase of a small Slurpee drink, according to RetailMeNot.com. And pick up some discount snacks with two pigs in a blanket for $3.49 or the 7-Select tortilla chips and mini doughnuts (available in four flavors) each for just $1. Available to 7NOW Reward members, the deals can be ordered through the 7NOW App.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): Get your campfire feast for two or your favorite dish delivered for free at the chain that recently eliminated all delivery fees from their 32 West Coast locations. Visit blackangus.com to get started.
If you want to grill this weekend, the steakhouse's Meat Market offers high quality and fresh cuts of certified Angus beef. The market also sells Black Angus seasoning and sauces. Customers can pick up directly from a Black Angus Steakhouse location or ship to the desired address nationwide. Head to blackangus.com/market-menu to check out the offerings.
Jamba: From Sept. 1 through 4, spend $25 in gift cards and earn a $5 reward card.
Krispy Kreme (9410 Rosedale Highway): This weekend only, the doughnut chain is serving a strawberry glazed doughnut to celebrate the end of summer. It is available online for pickup and delivery, and in stores now through Sept. 4.
Pieology (5503 Calloway Drive and 6509 Panama Lane, Suite A-1): From Sept. 1 to 4, the fast-casual pizza chain is offering $5 off any order of $25 or more, or a $10 discount on orders over $50. This promo is available for both in-store and online purchases (use discount codes 5OFF25 or 10OFF50 during the checkout process).
For post-holiday deals, the chain is also offering its classic original thin crust cheese pizza with a Coca-Cola beverage for $8.99 in honor of National Cheese Pizza Day on Tuesday.
To recognize National Pepperoni Pizza Day (Sept. 20), it will offer the original thin crust double pepperoni pizza for only $8.99.
These September Pizza Days promotions are available both in-store and online beyond the national food holidays from Sept. 5 through Oct. 1.
Fresh bites at CPK
Businesses thrive when they can keep their customers happy. For restaurants, that may involve offering something new or changing an existing dish. For California Pizza Kitchen, it's doing both.
Just in time for fall, the chain is serving four new items and bringing back the original recipe for a guest favorite.
CPK's new crispy chicken sandwich builds on the recent success of the brand's West Coast burger with a similar California twist to a traditional favorite. The hand-breaded chicken is fried extra crispy and served on a toasted brioche bun with fresh tomatoes, lettuce, pickles and mayo alongside crispy smashed potatoes.
Adding to the chain's extensive pizza lineup is the black and blue pizza featuring tender marinated grilled carne asada, bold Gorgonzola crumbles, garlic olive oil, oven-roasted cherry tomatoes and shaved red onions. The pie is then topped with cracked black pepper and parsley.
Customers still is summer salad mode can try the spicy Buffalo chicken chopped salad featuring grilled chicken (or crispy chicken) tossed in CPK's signature Buffalo sauce that is served on top of crisp Romaine lettuce with Monterey Jack and Gorgonzola cheese, carrots, celery, scallions, and cilantro. It's all tossed in herb ranch dressing.
Have a happy hour with the new sparkling mango sangria, which combines Coppola pinot grigio, Milagro Silver tequila and the tropical flavors of pineapple, mango and guava.
CPK also revamped its Italian chopped salad returning to its original recipe by omitting the pepperoncini peppers, Parmesan and oregano that were added earlier this year. The salad consists of roasted turkey breast, julienned salami, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella cheese, all tossed in mustard herb vinaigrette dressing.
"Our latest menu not only provides a variety of innovative new dishes for the fall season, but also welcomes back the original recipe of our classic Italian chopped salad," Scott Hargrove, CPK chief marketing officer said in a news release. "We experimented with an updated version of the recipe, but our loyal longtime guests told us loud and clear that they wanted the original back — and we were happy to listen.
"We always will encourage new and different at CPK, but it was a mistake to update a menu item with such a passionate following. So whether you're looking for something new or something tried-and-true, this new menu has it."
California Pizza Kitchen is located at 10150 Stockdale Highway.
Nutty for new creamer
You can't always go out for a coffee drink but that doesn't mean you don't want something special.
If you're looking to zhuzh up your coffee at home, Coffee mate has the Duo for you.
The brand's all-new Peanut Butter & Jelly Flavored Duo Creamer combines creamy, salty peanut butter with sweet strawberry jelly.
"We know our fans crave creative flavors and mashups that add something delicious and unexpected and this innovation delivers on that," Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestlé vice president of brand marketing for the beverage division and business unit, said in a news release.
"Inspired by coffee-lovers who grew up with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in their lunchboxes, this limited-edition Coffee mate Duo drop will fuel fans with a cheerful splash of nostalgia and celebrate the only other pairing that's as iconic as coffee and creamer."
Although a lot of PB&J fans opt for grape jelly, I was relieved it was strawberry in the creamer. The first aroma note of this creamer is definitely berry with a hint of something else. If you're craving a potent peanut butter punch, this may be a bit muted for you.
Now through Sept. 22, visit pbjduo.com to enter for a chance to receive one of the 100 bottles that will be released. Winners will be notified around Sept. 27.
This release serves as a preview for additional Coffee mate Duo Flavors, which will be available in stores beginning in December. These new creamers will blend fan-favorite flavors into one creamer offering.