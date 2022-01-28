THE DISH: Don't be flaky and enjoy National Croissant Day

Sunday is National Croissant Day and, like with any arbitrarily designated food day, it's worth celebrating.
One of note is the dish at Locale Farm to Table known as "heaven on earth." Although it's not on the current menu, the dessert consists of a grilled croissant that is stuffed with sauteed bananas, sliced almonds, local PB Jack almond butter, chocolate hazelnut spread and marshmallow cream.
The downtown eatery has also mixed it up with strawberries in the past, but the key is the crisp, butter pastry with all the decadent flavors.
Another wonderful treat that I hope will make an appearance this winter is the pain au chocolat at Bakersfield College's Renegade Room. I was lucky enough to enjoy the chocolate-filled croissant along with other sweets made by the students of BC's culinary arts department in a pastry box in December.
Instructors at the college are doing a great job of teaching how to include the perfect amount of chocolate in the pastry.
Here's hoping that there will be a spring pastry box or that it will be featured in one of the upcoming menus when BC's Renegade Room opens next week for the spring semester. Visit bakersfieldcollege.edu/renegaderoom to sign up for updates on the student-run restaurant that offers quality meals at great prices.
And if you want a croissant and a deal, Wendy's is offering a free beverage with purchase of a breakfast sandwich, which includes three croissant sandwiches — including its maple bacon chicken croissant; sausage, egg and Swiss; and bacon, egg and Swiss.
This offer, which must be redeemed via the Wendy's app, is available now through Feb. 20.
The chain is also still selling its Wendy’s Frosty key tags through Monday. With the $2 tag, customers can receive a free junior Frosty treat every day in 2022 with any purchase. Proceeds from sales of the tags go directly to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption (DTFA).
Good food, good cause
Texas Roadhouse fans will have another reason to dine out next month. On Feb. 7, all Texas Roadhouse (and Bubba's 33) locations will donate 100% of to support the American Tinnitus Association (ATA).
The nonprofit was selected in honor of the company’s late founder, Kent Taylor, who suffered from a severe form of the ear condition after he was diagnosed with COVID. Taylor took his own life last year after battling "unbearable" long-term post-COVID symptoms.
“We are sincerely committed to supporting ATA’s mission to raise tinnitus awareness, fund research and help individuals who are suffering,” Texas Roadhouse CEO and President Jerry Morgan said in the release. “Texas Roadhouse and our family of employees honor the life and vision of our founder, Kent Taylor, who was passionate about helping others.”
In addition to the fundraiser, Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% from online sales of all Texas Roadhouse/ATA co-branded gift cards to the American Tinnitus Association through March 31. Visit texasroadhouse.com to purchase the gift cards.
“As we pursue our mission to advance research and find a cure for tinnitus, we are grateful for the support of Texas Roadhouse,” Torryn P. Brazell, ATA chief executive officer, said in a news release. “Despite its growing prevalence and often devastating effects, tinnitus remains a severely underfunded medical condition. This partnership brings us one step closer to changing the status quo.”
More than 26 million adults in the United States battle tinnitus. The ATA helps individuals with tinnitus and families cope, funds research, advocates for better care, and provides trustworthy information to thousands of people every day. For more information, visit ata.org or call 800-634-8978.
The local Texas Roadhouse is at 3203 Ming Ave.
Awards season
It's not just movies and TV shows earning accolades this year. California-grown food is also in the spotlight.
Valley-based ENZO’s Table, a fourth-generation family farm owned and operated by the Ricchiuti family, recently won two 2022 Good Food Awards.
The farm was recognized for its Clovis Crunch granola and lemon almond biscotti, two winners among 244 winners selected from 39 states and Washington, D.C.
The small-batch, gluten- and dairy-free granola is slow-roasted with estate-grown California almonds and award-winning ENZO organic extra virgin olive oil.
Those same almonds go into the biscotti, which is complemented by a delicate essence of fresh lemon.
Good Food Awards winners were chosen in a blind tasting from thousands of entries before passing a further sustainability and social responsibility vetting process.
The granola ($14.95) and biscotti ($10.95) are available online at enzostable.com or at ENZO's Table, 1959 N. Willow Ave in Clovis.