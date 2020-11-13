Thanksgiving, like the rest of 2020, will likely look a bit different. If you don't feel like cooking, baking or doing anything but the holiday eating, here are some options for your meal (and pre-holiday snacks).
Note that most of these offers require preordering and may sell out so don't delay or the biggest turkey at your table will be you.
If you know of any other local Thanksgiving deals or meals, email them to thedish@bakersfield.com.
Baked Bake Shop (3401 Pacheco Road, Suite K): Thanksgiving menu includes a pumpkin pie ($30) with brown butter sugar crumble and candied pepitas; Oregon berry pie ($30) with marionberries, raspberries, blueberries and strawberries; biscuit-topped peach cobbler or cran-apple-pear cobbler ($35 each); cran-orange trifle ($25) with orange pastry cream, fresh cranberry sauce, vanilla cake and whipped cream; pumpkin cheesecake ($35); and pecan pie cheesecake ($38) topped with caramel pecan sauce. Call 885-9898 to order.
Better Bowls (1818 G St.): Vegans can enjoy Thanksgiving with this take and bake meal ($65) that includes four stuffed acorn squash, candied yams, green bean casserole and maple Dijon carrots. The vegan and gluten-free package feeds four to six and dishes can ordered a la carte ($15-$30). Pies — pumpkin, chocolate pecan, apple or pumpkin cream cheese — are available for $30. Pickup will be from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 25. Order online at betterbowlsbako.com.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): From 11 a.m. until close, order the roasted turkey dinner ($23.99, $10.99 for children) that includes the bird along with choice of soup or salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, sage dressing, sweet potatoes, steamed broccoli, fresh cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie with whipped cream.
BottleShock Wine and Brew (1002 19th St. Suite C): Start off your Thanksgiving right with a charcuterie box. The spread will feed 10 to 15 people and costs $100. Preorder by Nov. 24 by calling 525-6630 or email SGerber@bottleshockwineandbrew.com. Pickup is Nov. 25.
Cafe Smitten/Smitten (909 18th St., 1407 Buena Vista Road): Preorder a pie from The Pie Hole with a choice of apple crumble, Earl Grey tea, salted caramel pecan, pumpkin, cardamom cherry or chocolate brownie. Cost is $45 per pie. Call 843-7305 or 282-6842 to order. Pickup is Nov. 25.
Crest Bar & Grill (5025 Wible Road): Open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the restaurant will offer three special entrees: rosemary roast turkey with roasted garlic and shallot gravy ($23.95), honey spiral ham with hot buttered rum glaze ($23.95) or the combo meal ($25.95) with both turkey and ham. All come with a choice of soup or salad, cranberry and sage stuffing, horseradish mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, candied sweet potatoes, cranberry relish and pumpkin pie. Reservations highly recommended by calling 833-9998.
Famous Dave's (7777 Rosedale Highway): Order a famous holiday feast ($149.99) with hickory-smoked, glazed ham or hickory-smoked turkey, garlic red-skin mashed potatoes, firecracker green beans, corn cobbettes, honey-buttered cornbread muffins and gravy. There are only 300 available; order by 5 p.m. Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving (or 5 p.m. Dec. 21 for Christmas) at togo.famousdaves.com or call 1-800-446-9999.
GhilaDolci Bakery (2002 19th St.): Thanksgiving pies available for $30 each with choice of chocolate peanut butter silk, bourbon pecan, apple crumble or traditional pumpkin. Must order before Nov. 18; email orders to dessert@ghiladolci.com or use the contact form at ghiladolcibakery.com.
Hungry Hunter Steakhouse (3580 Rosedale Highway): The Thanksgiving family meal ($139.99) feeds six to eight people with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, bread, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. Call 328-0580 to order for pickup from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 26. Opens at 11 a.m. Thanksgiving for dine in.
IHOP (3252 Riverside Drive, 9220 Rosedale Highway and 29541 Stockdale Highway): Treat the chef at home to breakfast with this Holiday Family Feast ($27.99) for four with buttermilk pancakes with toppings of sweet milk mousse, Oreo cookie pieces, festive sprinkles and glazed strawberry topping; scrambled eggs; golden hash browns; and choice of hickory-smoked bacon or pork sausage links. Order at ihop.com.
The Kitchen (1317 20th St.): The teaching kitchen is offering an array of side dishes: mashed potatoes ($11 per quart, feeds four to six); turkey gravy, with a touch of brandy ($10 per pint); cranberry sauce, with a hint of orange and ginger ($8 for pint, $4 for half-pint); cornbread dressing with mushrooms and sage ($12 for small, $22 for large); roasted autumn vegetables ($12, $22); candied yams, with a bit of spice ($12, $22); green beans, sauteed with lemon and garlic and topped with fried shallots ($12, $22). For dessert, choose a spiced pumpkin cake with cream cheese frosting and caramelized pumpkin ($18 for small, $32 for large) or roasted apple croissant pudding ($18, $32). Small feeds four to six, large feeds eight to 10. Orders must be made by noon Nov. 24 by emailing info@TheKitchenBakersfield.com or via message at thekitchenbakersfield.com. Pickup times are 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 25 or 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 26; specify pickup preference when ordering.
Marie Callender's (3801 California Ave.): Order a turkey breast feast ($119.99) or ham feast ($139.99) that includes 4 pounds of meat, 9-inch round cornbread, 2 pounds apple-sage stuffing, 32 ounces of turkey gravy, 5 ounces honey blend, 1 1/2 pounds of chef's vegetables, 16 ounces cranberry sauce, 2 pounds of fire-roasted yams and choice of apple or pumpkin pie. You can also order a ham and turkey breast feast ($164.99), the ultimate whole turkey feast ($144.99) with a 10-12-pound oven-roasted turkey or ultimate whole turkey and ham feast ($174.99). All ham feasts also come with 8 ounces of chipotle pineapple glaze. An assortment of pies, including pumpkin ($14.49) and pumpkin cream cheese ($17.99) are also available. Order at mariecallenders.com.
Nov's Soul Spot (3013 F St.): Order turkeys smoked (22 to 24 pounds for $100) or fried (20 to 21 pounds for $90), along with full pans of dressing, greens and macaroni and cheese ($50 each) and cornbread ($30). For dessert pick up a sweet potato pie $15 or full pan of peach cobbler ($45). Pricing does not include tax. Must order in advance and prepay for pickup on Nov. 25. Call 817-4948 or 873-4353 to order.
Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): The hotel will serve a holiday feast in the Belvedere Room from 4 to 10 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24 with a plated dinner of turkey, buttermilk smashed red potatoes, Padre stuffing, smoked maple yams, green beans, cranberry compote and roasted turkey gravy. The meal also includes dessert and a glass of house wine or sparkling cider. Cost is $39 per person, $15 for children 12 and under. Limited seating is available, and reservations are required with a credit card provided at the time of reservation.
You can also order a takeout dinner for four ($175) that includes sliced turkey, stuffing, smoked maple yams, green beans, cranberry compote and roasted turkey gravy along with a pie and bottle of sparkling wine. Add on extra plates for $39 each, more wine for $25 and another pie for $20. Call 427-4900 to make a dinner reservation or order the takeout dinner.
Romano's Macaroni Grill (8850 Rosedale Highway): The Italian restaurant is offering a Thanksgiving meal for dine-in or to go. The three-course menu includes choice of Caesar, fresh greens salad or soup; roasted turkey breast with buttermilk mashed potatoes with roasted garlic demi-glace, sausage and apple stuffing and choice of crispy Brussels sprouts or broccolini. For dessert, enjoy a pumpkin or traditional cannoli or pumpkin tiramisu. Cost is 24.99, with a scaled-down kids' version available for $12. The to-go meal features the same items but feeds either five ($95) or 10 ($190). Orders must be made by Nov. 22 at macaronigrill.com/thanksgiving or calling 888-MAC-GRILL for pickup Nov. 24, 25 or 26.
Sizzler (900 Real Road and 2650 Mount Vernon Ave.): Order the Thanksgiving Heat & Eat Meal ($74.99) that serves six with 2 pounds of roasted turkey, 2 pounds of stuffing, 3 pounds of mashed potatoes, 12 ounces of gravy, 20 ounces of green beans with slivered almonds, 3 pounds of sweet potato casserole and six yeast rolls. Add a pumpkin pie for $8.99. Order online at sizzler.com for pickup Nov. 24 to 26.
Tahoe Joe's (9000 Ming Ave.): Order Joe's holiday pack ($129.99) that feeds 10 to 12 with 2 1/2 pounds each of sliced turkey and Joe's steak, 2 quarts of stuffing, 2 quarts of Blue Lake green beans, 2 quarts mountain mashers, 1 quart cranberry sauce, a dozen freshly baked dinner rolls, a pumpkin streusel pie and a chocolate walnut pie. A smaller pack that feeds four to six is available for $64.99. Call 664-7750 to order.
TehachaPIE at Mill Street Kitchen (208 S. Mill St. in Tehachapi): Order a holiday pie with choice of apple, French apple, pumpkin, cherry, strawberry rhubarb or peach for $15; Tehachaberry or pecan for $18; sugar-free apple for $15; or gluten-free apple or pumpkin for $20. Cheesecakes ($25) that serve four to eight include Oreo n' cream, Reese's peanut butter, pumpkin spice latte and lemon. The pumpkin spice cheesecake is also available in a size to feed 12 to 14 for $45. Order by calling or texting 827-7558. Pickup is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 25 or get a 10 percent discount off order if you pick it up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 24.