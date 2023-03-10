 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

THE DISH: Dining deals add up for Pi Day

Along with honoring the mathematical constant of the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, National Pi Day is known for dining deals on all manner of pies. Although the big day falls on Sunday (March 14), some of these specials just can't wait, so let's dig in.

National Pi Day may make you think about those sweet desserts, but most dining deals focus on pizza. Here are some offers to enjoy on Tuesday.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases