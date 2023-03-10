THE DISH: Dining deals add up for Pi Day

Along with honoring the mathematical constant of the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, National Pi Day is known for dining deals on all manner of pies. Although the big day falls on Sunday (March 14), some of these specials just can't wait, so let's dig in.
National Pi Day may make you think about those sweet desserts, but most dining deals focus on pizza. Here are some offers to enjoy on Tuesday.
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse (10750 Stockdale Highway): Take half off large pizzas when placing a delivery or takeout order on BJ's website or mobile app.
Blaze Pizza (3900 California Ave.; 3111 Ming Ave., #460; and 310 Coffee Road): Blaze Pizza rewards members will receive an offer for an 11-inch pizza for $3.14 on Tuesday via the Blaze Pizza app. The offer is valid for original dough only and additional charges will apply for crust and dough upgrades. Visit Blazepizza.com/piday for full details.
Papa John's: Buy one regular-priced large pizza, and get a second large one-topping pizza for $3.14.
Papa Murphy's: Use the code "PIDAY" to get 3.14 percent off online orders on Tuesday.
Pieology (5503 Calloway Drive, Suite 300; 6509 Panama Lane, Suite 103): Pie Life Rewards members will receive 3.14 times the rewards points for purchases made on Pi Day.
Round Table Pizza (4200 Gosford Road, #101; 2781 Calloway Drive, Unit C): Receive six free twists with your pizza order when you sign up for the Round Table Pizza Royal Rewards App.
7-Eleven: Get a large pizza for $3.14 on Pi Day. You must sign up for 7Rewards or download the 7-Eleven app to receive the deal.
Dine for a good cause
Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House has teamed up with six Jersey Mike's Subs in Bakersfield for the 13th annual March "Month of Giving" campaign to support local charities.
All month long, customers can make a donation at participating Jersey Mike's restaurants (5120 Stockdale Highway, Suite B; 4715 Coffee Road; 11350 Ming Ave.; 200 Coffee Road, A-101; 1211 Allen Road, #100; and 6326 Ashe Road, #300).
This giving campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike's "Day of Giving" on March 29, when local Jersey Mike's restaurants will give 100 percent of the day's sales — not just profit — to Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House.
"I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike's Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales — every penny — goes to help a great local cause," Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike's founder and CEO, said in a news release.
Jersey Mike's locations celebrate the Day of Giving across the country with more than 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.
Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike's has raised more than $67 million for local charities. The chain hopes to exceed last year's record-breaking national fundraising total of $20 million.
Baja brand blast at Rubio's
Rubio's Coastal Grill is rebranding its restaurants in celebration of its 40th anniversary. The chain's new A Taste of Baja brand is meant to capture its "craveworthy, Baja-inspired Mexican food, as well as the laid-back, beachy Baja lifestyle."
This month, all Rubio's Coastal Grill locations will be debuting the refreshed store décor and packaging, plus offering new dishes that highlight the company's commitment to fresh, sustainable seafood and the flavors of Baja. The limited-time menu will be available from February 15 to May 31, and includes delicious shrimp dishes for Lent. The new dishes are:
The Baja chimichurri red shrimp bowl features wild-caught red Argentinian shrimp, crisp romaine, citrus rice and black beans that are topped with handmade guacamole, roasted corn, cotija, and garlic butter, with a chimichurri sauce made with cilantro, onion, garlic and jalapeno.
Those who want tacos can sample the Baja chimichurri red shrimp two-taco plate, which features the wild-caught shrimp topped with handmade guacamole, roasted corn, cotija, crisp shredded cabbage, garlic butter and the chimichurri sauce. The tacos are served on warm flour tortillas with a side of "no-fried" pinto beans and tortilla chips.
The Puerto Nuevo burrito is filled with sustainably sourced, wild-caught langostino lobster, Mexican rice, pinto beans, drawn garlic butter, salsa fresca, chipotle picante and guacamole wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.