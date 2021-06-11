THE DISH: Dine with Dad with these Father's Day deals

Unlike Mother's Day, which is often about giving Mom a break from cooking, Father's Day celebrations are simply about giving dads a good meal.
Here are some deals and events that will let you treat the father figures in your life.
Does Dad have a classic car he won't stop talking about? Head out to The Crest Bar and Grill for its Hot Rod & BBQ event. Guests who bring their hot rod, classic car or truck to the mini car show can enjoy 10 percent off their restaurant bill. The chef will also be outside grilling and a raffle will be held for a variety of prizes.
The fun runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 20 at The Crest Bar and Grill, 5025 Wible Road.
Those looking to treat fathers to a unique meal should make reservations now for Maui Pho's dim sum brunch. The menu is still being finalized but should include enough dumplings, buns and pan-fried delights to sate even the biggest appetites.
Brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 20 at Maui Pho, 4011 Ming Ave.
Seating is limited and reservations are encouraged by calling 834-3235. For those who can't snag a seat, the restaurant will be offering takeout orders as well.
Keep an eye on facebook.com/MauiPho for the full menu as the date approaches.
If bourbon and burgers are Dad's favorite combo, head to Eureka! (10520 Stockdale Highway) for its prix fixe Father's Day offer. For $40, enjoy a starter (choice of crispy glazed Brussels sprouts, truffle cheese fries or mac n’ cheese balls) and a burger (Fresno fig or cowboy) or spicy chicken sandwich. The deal also includes a whiskey sampler described as a "culinary adventure to the birthplace of bourbon" with Four Roses Single Barrel, Eagle Rare, Rittenhouse Rye and Sazerac Rye. The special meal is available June 18 to 20.
The chain is also offering a Pride Party cocktail ($13) — made with vodka, pineapple, lemon juice and finished with a little sparkling wine — for the month of June in celebration of Pride. For each seasonal cocktail sold, the chain will donate $1 to The Trevor Project.
Those who are social media-savvy can try snagging a prize from EL Pollo Loco, which is giving away a custom Imperial Grill along with gift cards.
El Pollo Loco is doing it big this Father’s Day and celebrating dads with a custom Imperial Grill giveaway, daily gift card giveaways, and special family meal deals.
Throughout the week leading up to Father’s Day, customers can enter to win $20 limited-edition gift cards, given away daily, by following El Pollo Loco on Instagram (@elpolloloco) and tag a dad (who has an IG account) in the comments. At the end of the week, one lucky commenter will win a grand prize that includes a custom grill from Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment, the same company behind the grills used to cook El Pollo Loco’s famous fire-grilled chicken for the past 41 years.
Those picking up gift cards from June 14 to 20 will receive a free eight-piece family meal for every $50 e-gift card purchased. (Buy them at ElPolloLoco.com/Gift-Cards.) During Father’s Day weekend, Loco Rewards members can purchase a 12-piece family meal for just $20 (regularly $28.99-$32.99).
For more information visit ElPolloLoco.com.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has a way to feed the whole family at home with its Barbecue at Home offerings.
"So many Dickey’s fans love dining at our restaurants, we are excited to offer them the option to enjoy their favorites made fresh at home, too," Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, said in a news release. "As a family-owned and operated business, we appreciate celebrating special family moments around a smoke pit and creating lifelong memories, sharing stories at the dinner table. We hope Barbecue at Home boxes will soon become a Father’s Day tradition."
The chef-curated gift boxes include a variety of options with different meats to prepare and ready-to-go sides including the backyard barbecue box ($119.99), which comes with filet mignon, jumbo chicken breast, chicken thighs, pork tenderloin, pork chops, French onion sausage, creamed spinach, three cheese mac and cheese and four free rubs.
Other specialty boxes available are the tailgate box, spring barbecue box, pork box and Polish sausage variety box ($79.99), which features original pork sausage, black pepper brisket sausage, and French onion soup sausage, all curated by chef Phil Butler.
For guaranteed delivery by Father’s Day, order by Tuesday at barbecueathome.com. Free shipping on all orders $149.99 and up.
Other Father's Day deals include:
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): Just as it did for Mother’s Day, the steakhouse is offering a special Father's Day menu with limited-time specials such as the prime rib and lobster tail including a half-pound of slow roasted prime rib paired with a choice of one ($38.99) or two ($44.99) cold-water Atlantic lobster tails.
For those celebrating at home, Black Angus has a prime rib family meal to-go ($99), which serves four people with 8-ounce prime ribs, horseradish, au jus, home-style mashed potatoes or five-grain rice pilaf, broccoli with garlic butter, eight chocolate chip cookies and molasses bread.
Famous Dave's (7777 Rosedale Highway): Pick up a free $10 bonus card when you pre-order an All-American BBQ Feast ($84.99) for Father's Day. The feast will feed four to six people with a full slab of St. Louis-style spareribs, a whole country-roasted chicken, half-pound of either Texas beef brisket or Georgia chopped pork, coleslaw, fries, Wilbur beans, sweet corn and cornbread muffins. Call 829-2128 or visit famousdaves.com.
Red Lobster (8180 Rosedale Highway): Through the end of June, the chain is offering a $10 off bonus coupon with purchase of a $50 gift card. The coupon can be used in the restaurant for to-go or delivery orders of $30 or more during July and August.
For dine-in, Red Lobster is promoting deals like the the ultimate surf and turf feast ($35.99) that includes a 6-ounce filet mignon, butter-poached Maine lobster tail and bacon-wrapped sea scallops, served with a choice of two sides. Feasts can also be ordered to go as well as party platters and family meals like the seaside shrimp trio family feast ($51.99) with Walt's favorite shrimp, garlic shrimp scampi and creamy shrimp linguini Alfredo, served with lemon, cocktail sauce, two family-size sides and eight Cheddar Bay Biscuits.
View all the offerings at redlobster.com.
And speaking of gift cards, a number of chain restaurants are offering deals great for dads (or grads). Offers.com shared the latest deals including:
Applebee’s: Until June 27, spend $50 on gift cards and get a $10 bonus card., which is good until Aug. 8.
Buffalo Wild Wings: Buy $30 in gift cards and receive a $5 eBonus card, valid for use from June 21 through July 31.
Chili’s: Purchase a $50 gift card online and receive a free $10 e-bonus card for yourself.
Outback Steakhouse: Today is your last day to buy a $50 gift card and get a free $10 gift card.
Pieology: Purchase a $25 gift card before June 30 and receive a $5 bonus card that is good through July 31.
Red Robin: Until June 21, buy $25 in either plastic gift cards or e-gift cards and receive a $5 bonus buck.