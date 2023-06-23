Here are some delicious ways to support local businesses right now.
The Kitchen is back with its latest Meet Your Grower dinners on June 29 and 30.
This time around the purveyor is Happy Hen Egg Co., run by Bakersfield Christian High School student Sarah Celine Pursel.
Pursel took over the egg business in 2021 from Ayden Gartenlaub, who started the student-run agri-program as Ayden's Eggs in 2017.
The Kitchen will offer a four-course meal highlighting the local eggs.
Dinner will start with Guatemalan green bean fritters with pomegranate arils and fresh mint followed by Basque-style baked eggs in piperade. The main course will be steak and eggs, and dinner concludes with a floating island, a French dessert consisting of meringue floating on creme anglaise.
The cost is $58 (not including tax and gratuity). Wine, beer and nonalcoholic beverages will be available to purchase.
Dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 29 and 30 at The Kitchen, 1317 20th St.
The business also offers a to-go option for $40. Those meals must be ordered by 4 p.m. the day before and picked up between 5 and 6 p.m. the day of the dinner.
Visit thekitchenbakersfield.com for orders and reservations.
Dine to aid local youth
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is celebrating National Boys & Girls Club Week by partnering with local restaurants and businesses to raise funds for the local organization.
Each day from June 26 to 30, diners can head out to local spots and either mention the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County or show a flyer (available on the website) when ordering.
Participating businesses include:
Temblor Brewing Co. (3200 Buck Owens Blvd. #200): A portion of sales during the brewpub's Bingo & Beers event from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday will be donated.
Mossman's (1819 30th St. and 3610 Wible Road): A portion of sales from fish and chips orders will be donated from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.
Imbibe Wine & Spirits Merchant (4140 Truxtun Ave.): A portion of sales will be donated from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
King Leo's Pizza (6111 Niles St.): A portion of sales will be donated from noon to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 3 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Panda Express (9200 Rosedale Highway only): 20% of sales will be donated from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday (must show flyer).
Jake's Tex-Mex (1710 Oak St.): A portion of cake sales will be donated 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Raising Cane's (6312 Panama Lane only): 15% of meal sales will be donated from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday (must show flyer).
Blaze Pizza (3900 California Ave. only): 20% of lunch sales will be donated from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday (must show flyer or use promo code 1098A when ordering online).
Moo Creamery (4885 Truxtun Ave.): A portion of sales from its Flights & Bites menu with Great Change Brewing — offered from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday — will be donated.
Panera Bread (4108 California Ave. only): 20% of sales from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday will be donated (must show flyer or use code FUND4U when ordering online or via app).
BJ's Brewhouse & Restaurant (10750 Stockdale Highway): 20% of dine-in, takeout and curbside meals from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday will be donated (must show flyer).
Urbane Cafe (2658 Mount Vernon Ave. only): 20% of sales from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday will be donated (must show flyer).
Sandrini's Public House (1918 Eye St.): A portion of food sales from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday will be donated.
The BLVD (3200 Buck Owens Blvd. #300): A portion of food sales from 11 a.m. until closing Friday will be donated.
Visit bgclubsofkerncounty.org/supportingkern for complete listings and printable flyers.
Freddy's gives back
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is offering a one-week July 4th guest giveback for Folds of Honor, a national nonprofit organization that assists families of fallen and disabled service members.
Between June 29 through July 4, diners who donate $1 (in-store and drive-thru only) to Folds of Honor will receive a free single cone or dish of frozen custard.
Customers will have plenty to choose from with the return of a "Fredheads" concrete fan favorite: Key lime pie concrete, which is made with vanilla frozen custard blended with a whole slice of key lime pie, topped with whipped cream, and sprinkled with graham cracker crumbs.
Also available for a limited time are the pretzel bacon barbecue steakburger, two steakburger patties with melted American cheese, crispy bacon, bourbon-infused barbecue sauce and Fat Tire beer cheese on a soft pretzel bun with a sliced onion; and the very berry strawberry shake, featuring a double portion of real strawberries blended with freshly-churned vanilla custard.
Freddy's is located at 2649 Calloway Drive.
A serving of joy
Celebrate the National Day of Joy on Wednesday at Yogurtland with a special treat. Each guest who spends $10 or more in-store at any participating Yogurtland location will receive a limited-edition giant yellow spoon in celebration of the holiday while supplies last.
"Since I founded Yogurtland in 2006, we have been on a mission to bring love, joy and hope to the world," Phillip Chang, founder and CEO of Yogurtland, said in a news release. "For us, it's not just about the frozen yogurt, we believe in sharing joy in the communities we serve."
Guests can also enjoy the brand's newest limited-edition flavor, vegan pineapple mango sorbet, which is available while supplies last this month.
"Our guests love our giant spoons and we are excited to introduce a new color that they can add to their collection," Brittany Knollmiller, Yogurtland's head of marketing, said in the release. "Sharing joy is what Yogurtland stands for and we look forward to making this holiday a tradition for our fans."
Yogurtland is located at 10930 Stockdale Highway.