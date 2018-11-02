Dining for a good cause? You know Bakersfield will be there. Here are a pair of upcoming fundraising events.
Kern Secret Witness Hotline has teamed with Mountain Mike’s Pizza for a fundraiser on Wednesday. Customers throughout the day only need to mention the hotline by name or show the flier from Facebook when ordering and 30 percent of the sale will go to aid the program. Secret Witness encourages community members to assist in crime prevention and resolution by providing incentives.
The offer is good during store hours at three locations: 5632 Stockdale Highway, 11000 Brimhall Road and 5700 Stine Road. It does not extend to alcohol purchases and no coupons are valid with the deal.
On Thursday, the third annual Grillin’ and Brewin’ event heads to Temblor Brewing Co. The grillin’ side is handled by Ridge Route Boys and Pork Chop and Bubba’s, which will specifically handle the brisket.
The brewin’ side is Temblor’s domain, offering two drink tickets good for a craft beer or wine. And for every one of its Six One One kolsch beer sold, the brewery will donate $1 back to JJ’s Legacy’s.
This event is put on by JJ’s Legacy, the local nonprofit started by Lori Malkin in 2009 after the death of her son, Jeffrey “JJ” Johns. The group raises awareness for organ and tissue donation and offers support to donor and recipient families.
Grillin’ and Brewin’ specifically aids the Got the Dot High School Leadership Program, which aims to educate teens in Kern County high schools about the opportunity to become an organ, eye and tissue donor.
Entertainment will be provided by the Kelly Twins Dueling Pianos. This year’s event will also feature an opportunity drawing for a trip to Ireland for four people. There will be 300 tickets up for grabs at $100 each.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Temblor, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200. Advance admission tickets are $45 and available online at jjslegacy.org/events/grillin.
