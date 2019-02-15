There's plenty to whet your appetite for local dining this week and it's not just about Raising Cane's opening on Tuesday. Here's a look at some tasty news.
New Vintage Grill launched its latest featured menu last week with an assortment of fresh appetizers, breakfast and lunch/dinner selections. One standout is the Italian fried cheese plank ($10.95), which lives up to its name. Two wide discs of provolone cheese, about a half-inch thick, are breaded with garlic butter and Italian seasoning and fried, then topped with marinara and shaved Parmesan and a chiffonade of basil. These are the upgrade of the mozzarella sticks from your childhood.
Also on the fried apps side is the Bang Bang cauliflower ($10.95), consisting of florets dusted in breadcrumbs and cheddar cheese then fried and drizzled with the restaurant's sauce described as a "creamy, sweet and spicy chili sauce." Very tasty, easily shareable with a group, this is a must-order. Knowing this is closer to The Californian's new offices helps me cope with missing the Buffalo cauliflower at Locale Farm to Table downtown.
One last tasting was the wine and dine pizza ($15.25-$25.25), one of four on the featured menu. This pie has white sauce topped with chardonnay-soaked onions, mozzarella, mushrooms, chicken and Italian seasoning. This is as close as you can get to having wine with lunch and still be able to return to work.
New Vintage Grill is at 9901 Hageman Road, Suite 100.
Coffee fans on Cloud 9
On Thursday, Cloud 9 Coffee Co. offered a valentine for its loyal fans. After operating her mobile business outside the Stockdale Tower building from April 2017 to summer of 2018, owner Morgan Burnard announced she will open her own brick and mortar shop in the building off California Avenue this spring.
She wrote in a Facebook post: "We’re so excited to be back at this iconic building in the dead center of BKFLD."
Burnard had closed her trailer last August with plans to operate it at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall and to open a Bakersfield-based business down the road. While maintenance issues stymied the Valencia plan, she pushed forward on Bakersfield.
Since late last year, she has been selling merchandise — tumblers, apparel, candles scented like coffee juleps and other Cloud 9 drinks — in anticipation of opening the shop.
She has yet to announce the opening date but those who purchased $50 or more of merchandise before Christmas will be invited to a special soft opening event.
For more on Cloud 9, visit facebook.com/cloud9coffeeco.
Raising bar on Cane's
We reported last week on the opening of Raising Cane's, which drew quite a crowd when it opened to the public Tuesday.
The chain is consistently dishing up chicken fingers and its famed Cane's sauce along with serviceable sides.
Expect the crowds to continue until most of the newbies reach Caniac status.
More 'que on queue
BBQ Factory Steakhouse is nearing its opening date on Rosedale Highway. The new venture from Fred Allison, owner of Fred's Barbecue Factory across the street, is located in the former home of Mexican eatery Cactus Valley.
This full-service restaurant, which will offer wood-fired steaks along with its barbecue fare, is now hiring at 4215 Rosedale Highway.
