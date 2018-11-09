What better way to celebrate those who have (and continue to) bravely serve our country than to take them out for a meal? For Veterans Day, a number of restaurants are offering dining deals on either Sunday (the official holiday) or Monday (when it is observed by the federal government). This list includes some offers compiled by The Military Wallet — a personal finance website for military, veterans and their families — as well as some local specials.
Unless noted, these deals are for dine-in meals for veterans and active-duty service members with military ID or proof of service. Always call ahead to confirm participation at specific locations.
Applebee’s (9000 Ming Ave., Suite M): Free meal Sunday from choice of eight entrees — bacon cheeseburger, 6-ounce USDA Select top sirloin, chicken tenders platter, double crunch shrimp, fiesta lime chicken, three-cheese chicken penne or Oriental chicken or grilled chicken salad.
Bakersfield Pizza Co. & Bar (4105 Ming Ave.): Free large pizza slice with purchase of a beverage on Monday.
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse (10750 Stockdale Highway):Free entree (up to $12.95 value) plus a free Dr. Pepper beverage on Sunday. Current or retired service members can also claim a free Pizookie through Nov. 30, while supplies last.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): All day Monday, enjoy an all American steak plate ($9.99), which includes an 8-ounce top sirloin, mashed potatoes, broccoli with garlic butter (other sides may be substituted) and nonalcoholic beverage.
Broken Yolk Cafe (3300 Buena Vista, Suite G; 7919 East Brundage Lane): Free meal from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
Buffalo Wild Wings (3316 Coffee Road, 5677 Gosford Road): Free order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries on Sunday.
California Pizza Kitchen (10150 Stockdale Highway): On Sunday, choose a free pizza, full-size salad or pasta from the special menu. Options include Hawaiian, pepperoni, cheese and original barbecue chicken pizzas; Thai crunch, classic Caesar and Italian chopped salads; garlic cream fettuccine with chicken, kung pao spaghetti with chicken, bolognese spaghetti; and more.
Camino Real Kitchen & Tequila (4501 Stine Road #304): Free burrito with purchase of a beverage on Monday.
Chili’s Griil and Bar (8950 Rosedale Highway): Free entree from a special menu on Sunday.
Chipotle (multiple locations): Buy one, get one free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos on Sunday. Offer only valid on in-restaurant orders.
Crest Bar & Grill (5025 Wible Road): Both Sunday and Monday, veterans and active-duty military can choose between a half-sandwich and cup of navy bean soup for $6.95 or 10 percent off any menu item.
Denny’s (multiple locations): From 5 a.m. to noon Monday, enjoy a free build your own grand slam.
Dunkin’ Donuts (1211 Allen Road #300): Free doughnut on Sunday.
Famous Dave’s (7777 Rosedale Highway): On Sunday and Monday, a free two-meat combo with choice of side and cornbread muffin.
Farmer Boys (multiple locations): Free big cheese cheeseburger on Monday.
Golden Corral (5001 Ming Ave.): From 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, the restaurant will host its 18th annual Golden Corral Military Appreciation dinner with a free meal for veterans and active military. For more information, visit goldencorral.com/military.
The Guild House (1905 18th St.): Dine with celebrity host Dick Taylor, veterans' services expert, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday. Veterans will receive 15 percent off of their meal (choice of bountiful Bakersfield entree salad or three courses — cream of broccoli soup, pork with Madeira sauce and patriotic cheesecake). Call 325-5478 for reservations.
Hooters (4208 Rosedale Highway): Choice of free 10-piece traditional or boneless wings, Hooters burger, Buffalo chicken salad or sandwich with beverage purchase on Sunday.
Little Caesars Pizza (multiple locations): Free pizza or $5 Hot-N-Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Logan’s Roadhouse (3310 California Ave.): From 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, free entree with sides; special menu includes wood-grilled chicken, turkey dinner, Southern fried fish, chopped steak, smothered roast beef and more.
Menchie’s (4560-B Coffee Road): Free 6-ounce frozen yogurt on Sunday.
Olive Garden (1701 New Stine Road): On Sunday, choose a free entree served with unlimited soup or house salad and garlic breadsticks. Entree options are cheese ravioli, spaghetti with meat sauce, lasagna classico, chicken Parmigiana and chicken piccata.
Red Lobster (8180 Rosedale Highway): On Sunday and Monday, enjoy a free appetizer or dessert. Guests can choose from starters such as sweet chili shrimp, mozzarella cheesesticks, Parrot Isle jumbo coconut shrimp, seafood-stuffed mushrooms, lobster and langostino pizza and signature shrimp cocktail; and desserts including vanilla bean cheesecake, Key lime pie, warm apple crostada, chocolate wave and brownie overboard.
Red Robin (2701 Ming Ave. #G15): Free Red’s tavern double and bottomless steak fries on Sunday.
Romano’s Macaroni Grill (8850 Rosedale Highway): Free Mom’s ricotta meatballs and spaghetti on Sunday.
Starbucks (multiple locations): Free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee for veterans, active-duty service members and spouses on Sunday.
Texas Roadhouse (3203 Ming Ave.): Free lunch with sides and a soft drink, coffee or tea on Sunday. Options include 6-ounce sirloin, grilled pork chop, pulled pork dinner, country-fried chicken or steak, cheeseburger and more.
Tiki-Ko (919 K St.): The K Street bar is serving up the special Army/Navy ($10), a classic from 1948 playing up the great football rivalry, featuring gin, fresh lemon juice and orgeat. For each special sale through Sunday, the bar will donate $3 to the Fisher House Foundation, which provides housing to military and veterans' families at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment at a military or VA medical center.
Wienerschnitzel (multiple locations): A complimentary chili dog, small fries and 20-ounce drink on Sunday.
