Lovers of fair food — and aren't we all — are still processing the news that this year will be different. While there is talk of some fair food events, the one you can put on your calendar now starts this weekend.
Kern County Teen Challenge, known for its irresistible apple and peach dumplings, is holding a Fair Food Frenzy on weekends now through Sept. 10. Diners can order dumplings individually ($6) or in packs of three ($15) or six ($30). The nonprofit is also cooking up fresh kettle corn in small ($8) and large ($10) bags and selling bottled water and soft drinks ($3).
Kailey Salinas, special events coordinator for Teen Challenge, said this was their way of thinking outside of the box to raise funds since the pandemic has forced them to cancel, postpone or modify most of their 2020 events.
"We have taken a 50 percent cut because of COVID-19," she said of fundraising. "This is one of our biggest fundraisers. We also do CALM HolidayLights, a golf tournament and 5K for Recovery, which we're doing virtually this year."
Those who want to order fair treats have a few options. They can order through the Eventbrite event linked on the nonprofit's Facebook page (facebook.com/KernCountyTeenChallenge), by emailing kern@teenchallenge.org or calling 399-CARE (2273). There will be ordering on-site but preorders are preferred.
Curbside pickup will be available from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday through Sept. 10 at 301 E. Roberts Lane. There will be two lines, one for preorders and another for new orders, Salinas said.
"We've been getting great feedback on Facebook," Salinas said of posting the event. "Several people have placed their orders. There's a lot of excitement. Everybody loves the kettle corn and our dumplings. And they want to support a cause they believe in.
All funds raised go to benefit the faith-based drug and alcohol recovery program, which continues to be offered free of charge to participants.
If you want to work off those calories from the dumplings, you can also sign up for the Kern County Teen Challenge Walk for Recovery, which is being held virtually through the month of September. Sign up at justgiving.com/campaign/KTCwalk to take part.
For those looking for more fair food options, stay tuned. Kern County Fair officials hinted at a drive-through event planned for next month. There is also another event in the works, so keep your eyes on The Dish for more details.
If you know of any local nonprofits who are organizing fair food fundraisers, send the information to thedish@bakersfield.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.