Despite being a downtown resident who's now exploring the outer realms of north Bakersfield on my lunch breaks, my heart (or stomach?) resides in northeast Bakersfield. Rosa's, Red Pepper, Lam's, sandwiches from City Sandwich and Country Club Liquor and Deli, there are plenty of food memories in the area. So it's exciting to add a new restaurant to this neighborhood list that is likely to make a name for itself with diners all over town.
Aqui es Texcoco opened Wednesday with little fanfare than the date posted on Facebook and some banners draped outside. It's located in the Albertsons shopping center on Mount Vernon Avenue in the spot last home to Lumberjacks, the national chain that didn't last quite a year in town.
This is the third location in California, the others in Chula Vista and City of Commerce. The O.G. Aqui is in Tijuana, Mexico, specializing in lamb barbecue, or barbacoa, developed in the Texcoco region of Mexico.
Traditionally, the slow-roasting process is done in an underground fire pit. The restaurants use a specialized oven to replicate the taste without running afoul of health inspectors.
Lamb is nothing new here, where the meat is offered on the menu of every Basque restaurant in town. But this style is a fresh take. The moist, chewy meat is offered in one-third or one-half pound portions for one or a 2-plus-pound family size serving, both presented with rich lamb broth with garbanzo beans. Diners can choose meat, rib, head or tripe.
You can tell this isn't your average Mexican spot after you sit down when instead of the ubiquitous chips and salsa, you are presented with three bowls — lime wedges, pickled onions and chopped onions and cilantro — and two squeeze bottles of sauces, meant for judicious sauce placement rather than scooped up with chips.
The condiments are part of the lamb barbecue "set-up" but shine admirably with any of the other dishes on the menu, such as the quesataco. Starting with a shell made of grilled cheese, diners can choose to fill it with lamb, chicken, huitlacoche, mushrooms, zucchini flower or poblano pepper. I opted for huitlacoche, Mexican corn truffle that may not be much to look at but offers unique flavor.
Lest you think this is solely a meat-lovers paradise, the plato Azteza should assuage some concerns. Grilled cactus and onions are served with choice of two sides choosing from mushrooms, poblanos, huitlacoche and zucchini flowers. With the refried beans and ample portion of corn tortillas served on the side, you're looking at a feast and a to-go box that needs two hands to carry it out.
One thing I'll be back to try is the jamaica sorbet, which was on the menu but not yet available. (Enjoying the same flavor of agua fresca helped ease the loss.)
Service was extremely friendly although initially slow. The food came out fast though (under 10 minutes from ordering) and with so many wonderful bites, it was easy to overlook any slight missteps.
Aqui es Texcoco is at 2673 Mount Vernon Ave. For more information, visit aquiestexcoco.com.
Eastside market ready to bloom
Speaking of good food on the eastside, the Hen's Roost is adding another farmers market into its weekend. Starting Feb. 2, it will host a market outside the Kaiser Permanente on Mall View Road.
Expected vendors include Pickalittle Farms, We Be Grubbin', Martin's Meats, Brother Ray's Salsa, Poke Express, French Delice and more.
With the first market running from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 2, don't expect this is the last you'll hear about this exciting, local eating development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.