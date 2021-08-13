THE DISH: Del Taco adds breakfast tacos; pumpkin season is nearly upon us

While some fast food spots are still in the midst of the chicken sandwich wars, Del Taco had its sights set on breakfast.
Late last month, the chain launched its double cheese breakfast tacos, a trio of tacos featuring eggs, queso blanco and freshly grated cheddar cheese — "for maximum cheesin'" — and other toppings in a flour tortilla.
The classic egg and cheese ($1) contains all the aforementioned toppings while the hash browns and beef ($1.39) adds Del Taco’s classic hash brown sticks and seasoned beef and the hash browns and bacon ($1.69) includes the sticks and crispy bacon plus eggs and cheese.
All are tasty and a nice option if the most important meal of the day has to be at a fast-food spot.
As someone who frequently orders a side of queso with her tacos, this just eliminates that added cost. The classic egg and cheese reminded me of Texas-style breakfast tacos but I felt the one with beef and hash browns was the true standout.
Whatever gets you out of the house in the morning, Del Taco hopes you'll add its drive thru as one stop.
"As the country is now establishing more normalized daily routines, we wanted to offer breakfast lovers something that is everyday affordable with amazing flavor you can’t get anywhere else,“ Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco's chief marketing officer, said in a news release. “Our double cheese breakfast tacos are unique, an incredible value and perfect for an on-the-go meal as America returns to daily morning commutes and students go back to school.”
Right now on the Del Taco app, users can enjoy a free double cheese breakfast taco with any purchase through Wednesday.
It's just about pumpkin time
Those of us over the summer heat and ready to live our fall fantasies can embrace the pumpkin passion of Dunkin' with the return of its fall seasonal lineup.
Starting Wednesday, the chain will offer a new pumpkin cream cold brew and pumpkin cream cold foam along with signature pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin-flavored coffees, new apple cranberry refreshers and fall apple berry coconut refreshers.
Hungry for more? Dunkin' will also serve up apple cider doughnuts tossed in cinnamon sugar, glazed pumpkin doughnuts, pumpkin muffins and glazed pumpkin doughnut munchkins.
Beating Dunkin' out of the pumpkin gate was Jamba, which is already offering a pumpkin smash smoothie for online orders. There is a plant-based version, featuring Jamba’s spice blend, including pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg, as well as oat milk and oat milk frozen dessert, meanwhile the classic uses 2 percent milk and fat-free vanilla frozen yogurt.
Either beverage will be available in stores on Aug. 24 and can be ordered online for pickup or delivery now at jamba.com.