Review it and they will come. That was the reality for Pulitzer Prize-winning restaurant critic Jonathan Gold, whose good word could drive major diner traffic.
Gold died in 2018 but his legacy — and his reviews — live on.
In honor of his birthday on Friday, the Cuyama Buckhorn will bring back the menu item that led Gold on that fateful road trip from L.A. 30 years ago: the ostrich burger.
Writing of the humble dish in a 1993 Los Angeles Times review, titled "Which Came First?...," he remarked, "To be honest, the only point in eating an ostrich burger may be to be able to say that you’ve eaten an ostrich burger; that you've faced down a sandwich made from a bird that can run 40 miles an hour and rip a man open with its giant toenail."
He ends with the bon mot: "Ostrich burgers may not be much of a tourist attraction, but how many times can you visit the Louvre?"
Much like the roadside resort itself, which has blossomed under new owners Ferial Sadeghian and Jeff Vance, who bought the property in 2018, the burger hitting the menu Friday is new and improved.
The ostrich smash ($28) is made with ground ostrich, which is topped with molasses onions and Santa Barbara Cheese Co. sheep's milk Gouda, served on toasted rye bread with a side of pickled vegetables.
Commemorate the experience with a T-shirt ($28) declaring "I ate the Ostrich Burger at Cuyama Buckhorn" with a quote from Gold's review on the back.
Diners can continue the elevated dining experience with a stop in the adjacent Buckhorn Bar, currently under the guidance of Bar Lead Sam Seidenberg and sommelier and General Manager Scott Augat.
Having worked in bars in San Francisco and Portland, Seidenberg embraces the bar's motto “Come as you are” with a cocktail program aimed to "meet the needs of everyone who walks through the door," he said in a news release.
Unique offerings like the drink God’s Country, made with rye, 3H Wagyu beef, Coors Light and corn, serve as "an homage to the ranch traditions of the valley itself."
Oenophiles may prefer Augat’s wine list of nearly 60 wines, which makes the most of the Santa Barbara County's offerings as well as introduces guests to wines from regions focused on particular grape varietals including Italy and France, as well as Austria, Lebanon and Slovenia.
Cuyama Buckhorn is located about an hour and 15 minutes from Bakersfield at 4923 Primero St. in New Cuyama.
Visit cuyamabuckhorn.com or call 661-766-2825 for more information.
Tiki time at Eureka!
Tiki fans can head to Eureka! this week to pick up a brand-new Headhunter King tiki mug. The beverage ware was designed by Tiki tOny for the collaboration with the restaurant.
Available while supplies last, the mug is $60 and includes a signature Headhunter King cocktail made with Appleton Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew Overproof Rum, macadamia nut, lime, pineapple, orgeat and falernum,
Eureka! is located at 10520 Stockdale Highway.
Spotlight on local almonds
The Kitchen, which this summer has already celebrated local eggs and tomatoes with dinner events, will be back next week with a nutty new offering.
Dinners held on Aug. 3 and 4 will focus on locally grown almonds.
The menu for the four-course meal has not been posted yet but a similar dinner held last year consisted of white gazpacho with chilled shrimp and sliced almonds; endive salad with candied almonds, Gorgonzola and dates; Moroccan spiced beef with saffron rice and toasted almonds; and an almond frangipane tart with figs.
The cost is $58 (not including tax and gratuity). Wine, beer and nonalcoholic beverages will be available to purchase.
There will be multiple seating times for the dinners held at The Kitchen, 1317 20th St.
The business will also offer a to-go option although details were not available as of press time.
Visit thekitchenbakersfield.com for orders and reservations or email info@TheKitchenBakersfield.com with any questions.