Ready for the deep dish in local pizza news? Cubbies Chicago Style Pizza plans to close its northwest location next month for a rebranding.
The local chain announced the decision via Facebook last week, stating "Bakersfield is just too small for two Cubbies Pizzas."
In November, the restaurant at 5701 Young St. will close for the rebranding to become Zeppo’s Pizza. The new spot will have a different look and menu, with a more Italian-style pizza along with pastas, salads and desserts.
Northwest diners can still visit that Cubbies through the end of the month, and take advantage of a deal for a free medium thin crust one-topping pizza with the purchase of an extra-large pie.
Cubbies' flagship southwest location (9510 Hageman Road, Suite A) will not be affected. For more on Cubbies, visit cubbiespizza.com.
