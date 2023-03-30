THE DISH: Community shows support with fundraisers

Bakersfield often likes to show its support by dining out for a good cause. Here’s a look at some of the latest efforts on tap.
On Saturday, Better Bowls (1818 G St.) will hold a bake sale to support the family of Salina Martinez. The wife and mother of two young daughters died March 5 while being treated for triple negative breast cancer.
Better Bowls co-owner Jina McMillan, who had helped organize a local raffle to help with her friend's medical bills earlier this year, plans to offer an assortment of vegan gluten-free pastries for sale.
The final menu will be posted Friday night on the business's Instagram page (@betterbowlsbako) but McMillan said she plans to include sugar cookies with the message "Viva Salina" in honor of Martinez.
Sales will be first come, first served for the sweets. The bakery will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until sold out.
All proceeds will go to the Martinez family.
Next month, steak lovers will be able to help local children at the 12th annual "Send a Kid to Camp" luncheon at Outback Steakhouse.
For a $25 donation, diners will enjoy a lunch with an entree of chicken and steak (yes, both), side dish, salad and a beverage. Each table will also be served an order of Onion Pedals (aka Bloomin' Onion).
Service will be provided by Bakersfield firefighters with a bit of assistance from Outback staff.
Proceeds from this event help send local burn survivors (ages 5-16) to a weeklong, residential summer camp, which provides games and activities and enables peer interaction, an important aspect of burn recovery.
Past events have raised thousands, sending more than a dozen children to camp.
The luncheon will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21 at the steakhouse, 5051 Stockdale Highway.
Call 661-834-7850 for reservations, which are recommended.
Takeout lunch is also available. Call 661-624-2184 for details.
And let's end on the results of some ongoing fundraising. As of Wednesday, the Jersey Mike's Subs locations in Bakersfield had raised just over $48,000 for Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House.
The fundraising is part of the sandwich chain's 13th annual "Month of Giving" campaign to support local charities. During the month of March, Jersey Mike's locations across the U.S. raised funds for organizations in their area.
Efforts culminate in the "Day of Giving" on March 29, when Jersey Mike's restaurants will give 100 percent of the day's sales — not just profit — to their designated charity.
Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike's has raised more than $67 million for local charities. The chain hopes to exceed last year's record-breaking national fundraising total of $20 million.
And the giving continues: Customers have one more day to make a donation at participating Jersey Mike's restaurants (5120 Stockdale Highway, Suite B; 4715 Coffee Road; 11350 Ming Ave.; 200 Coffee Road, A-101; 1211 Allen Road, #100; and 6326 Ashe Road, #300).
The local nonprofit, which provides temporary housing and emotional support for the families of children facing extended hospitalizations, hopes to raise at least $50,000 from this fundraiser.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.