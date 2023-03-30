 Skip to main content
THE DISH: Community shows support with fundraisers

Bakersfield often likes to show its support by dining out for a good cause. Here’s a look at some of the latest efforts on tap.

On Saturday, Better Bowls (1818 G St.) will hold a bake sale to support the family of Salina Martinez. The wife and mother of two young daughters died March 5 while being treated for triple negative breast cancer.

