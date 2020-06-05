No one will be more excited for BottleShock Wine and Brew to open than the owners themselves.
If all goes as planned, Monday is the big day for mother and daughter team Theresa and Shelby Gerber and their wine bar with a big outdoor patio on 19th Street.
The idea has been in the works for about three years. Originally from Bakersfield, the Gerbers have also lived in Oregon and Texas, specifically Austin, and there was a culture that they couldn't leave behind even when they returned to the Golden State.
"I grew up in Austin," Shelby Gerber said. "They have this huge outdoor life. But we couldn't find anything here like that."
Although there are other wine bars in town, the Gerbers were looking for a space that would allow guests to enjoy their beverages out in the fresh air, something that's extremely timely for our pandemic, social-distancing way of life.
Although BottleShock's interior is spacious, it's the 8,000-plus-square-foot outdoor patio that will serve as a major draw.
"We will be hosting events in the future," Gerber said. "Our outdoor space is huge. Part of it is concrete and the back half is completely grass."
At this point you might be thinking who wants to be drinking outside during the summer in Bakersfield, when days frequently top 100 degrees (as we've already experienced this year)?
"Misters will turn on, and shade is incredibly important here," Gerber said. "We have gazebos and umbrellas. Fans too."
To reduce the business's carbon footprint, the exterior fans and misters will run on solar power.
"If people are uncomfortable outside, I totally understand, but I personally don't mind being outside if I'm in the shade."
Downtown marks the spot
Finding this open location was key, and downtown was always the goal, Gerber said.
Gerber's parents were investors in Killer Poke, which opened in 2017 in a 19th Street building with other commercial space.
"We had our eye on this location," Gerber said. "Inclusion Films was here for a long time. They decided to leave a year ago and we got our lease a year ago in July."
The building is also home to 2nd Phase Brewing, downtown Bakersfield's only brewery, which opened in January.
In a show of good collaborations make good neighbors, 2nd Phase owner and head brewer Frank Miranda is developing a beer exclusively for BottleShock.
"We asked him to make one just for us to highlight," said Gerber, noting that both businesses have a portion of the building's exterior space. "We have a really good relationship with Second Phase and Killer Poke. It's been really nice to have that companionship."
Other ciders on tap will include Mission-Trail Cider and Tin City Cider from Paso Robles.
As BottleShock's name denotes, Shelby Gerber's passion is wine, having worked with Janis Pelletiere Denner of Pelletiere Estate and PierFront Wine & Brew in Avila Beach.
Gerber said, "We're hoping to be able to give the community a place where they can come and relax and enjoy really good wine."
"The wine aspect was something we spent a lot of time searching for with a lot of distributors. We want to highlight small-production boutique wineries. We're trying to promote small businesses because we’re a small business as well."
One winery both Gerbers are excited about is Field Recordings out of Paso Robles.
"My mom and I are both head over heels in love with their wine," Gerber said. "They have some really interesting stuff. We’re excited about them personally."
Other wines are BottleShock's current list include local wineries Tlo Wines, San Rucci and Triassic as well as Fableist, Press Gang Cellars and Pomar Junction.
Beyond the California wines, Gerber said BottleShock will highlight different international wine regions monthly, giving guests a chance to travel by the glass.
The first month will highlight Australian wines, followed in subsequent months by wines from Argentina, Chile and Italy.
Perfect pairings
Customers will likely come in for that glass of wine or beer but, under current guidelines, they'll need to order something to eat with that drink. Luckily BottleShock has a variety of dining options.
Understanding the perfect pairing of wine and cheese, BottleShock will offer charcuterie boards in three sizes: personal ($8), small ($15, feeds two) and large ($28, feeds four or more). Boards will include assorted meats, cheeses, olives, fruit, nuts and bread. Other boards options focus on olives or hummus and veggies ($12 each).
Options include salads such as the caprese tomato ($8), with tomato, mozzarella and basil on a head of cabbage; bruschetta ($8), crushed grape tomatoes, basil and balsamic vinaigrette served with a baguette; and chicken Caesar ($8).
Along with a classic caprese sandwich ($9), the menu features a proscuitto grilled panini ($11) with Brie cheese, arugula and fig jam. Similar flavors are at play with the chicken and fig sandwich ($12) that is topped with Brie, green apple and arugula.
And you don't have to wait for Thanksgiving with the Gobble Gobble ($11) with thin-sliced turkey breast, Swiss cheese, spicy or garlic aioli, mustard, tomato, pickle and butter lettuce.
Or keep it simple with the picky eater ($10) with hand-carved honey-glazed ham and American cheese on sourdough. Guests can also jazz it up with vegetables, mustard and additional cheeses.
Those with a sweet tooth can enjoy big cookies ($4) provided by Sweet Nine Bakeshop, a warm brownie ($5) or waffle cake ($7), a cake batter waffle served with a cream cheese drizzle.
There will also be lunch specials including a personal cheese and meat board with a glass for wine for $15 offered Monday through Thursday and on Tuesdays, a panini or salad with a glass of wine or cider for $12.
There are many more event and party possibilities for the space when guidelines ease and the Gerbers become more established in their new venture.
For now, they're just ready to open the doors to the public.
BottleShock Wine and Brew, 1002 19th St,, Suite C, plans to open Monday. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 525-6630 or visit bottleshockwineandbrew.com.
