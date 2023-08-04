"Barbie" still has people thinking pink when it comes to food and beverages as the movie continues to draw audiences.
Along with local treats spotted recently — La Rosa Fruit Bars & Ice Cream Barbie bars, Blue Oak Coffee Roasting's Pink Drink latte, Better Bowls Barbie pink cupcakes and BottleShock Wine + Brew's prickly pear margarita — Toasted just announced a Barbie brunch.
Running Friday through Monday, the menu includes three dishes and a variety of cocktails and mocktails.
Those looking for a savory option can order the Barbie-coa tacos ($15), two barbacoa tacos served on house-made pink tortillas with queso fresco, cilantro, avocado, pickled onions and topped with pink crema and edible glitter. The tacos are served with beans.
Adults and children can enjoy pretty pink pancakes ($8 for one pancake, $17 for two), fluffy strawberry pancakes topped with fresh strawberries, cream cheese drizzle, shipped cream and edible glitter. Each dish comes with either bacon or sausage and a choice of egg (one for children, two for the larger dish, which also includes a choice of potatoes).
Barbie Dream cocktails include the Barbie-cita, a strawberry margarita; Malibu Dreamin', with Malibu rum, Peachtree schnapps, cranberry juice and lemonade; Let's Go Party, rosé, Malibu, pineapple juice and watermelon; and Ken's Kocktail, with rum, blue curacao, Blue Razzberry, lemonade and Sprite. All drinks ($10) include edible glitter.
A Barbie flight of mimosas ($17) includes fruity options named Ken, Barbie Breeze, Pink Berry and Beach Barbie.
Young fans can enjoy a Pink Drink, with strawberry, pineapple and Sprite; Barbie Lemonade, flavored with cranberry and mango; or Ken's Kool Lemonade with blue razzberry. Each edible glitter-sprinkled choice is $5.
And if you're feeling more like Weird Barbie, you might need to sip a Caffeinated Barbie ($5), a white mocha with pink cold foam and edible glitter.
The Barbie brunch will be available at the original Toasted location (6603 Panama Lane) from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Bootleggers Neighborhood Pub & Eatery (1345 Allen Road), which serves Toasted items from 7 to 11:30 a.m.
The toast of Tehachapi
If you're headed out collecting points on the new Bakersfield Kern County Wine Trail, consider visiting Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Co. soon.
Along with a two-for-one wine tasting available for those who sign up for the Visit Bakersfield mobile passport, the wine bar is helping raise funds for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
It is selling Symphony wine, using the grape of the same name, a California crossing of Muscat of Alexandria and Grenache Gris developed in 1948 by Harold Olmo, a professor of viticulture at UC Davis.
With a crisp clean "hint of pear," it is one of the tasting room's best summer sellers.
Now through Aug. 31, $1 from every bottle of Symphony wine sold will benefit the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra in its effort to produce free concerts for the greater Tehachapi community.
Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Co. is open from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays and noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 26877 Cummings Valley Road in Tehachapi.
While in town, you can also collect points by checking in at Tehachapi Winery (22136 Bailey Road) and Triassic Vineyards (24627 Cummings Valley Road), which offers a buy one wine tasting, get one free and 10% off wine purchases for those with the passport.
Head to the Visit Bakersfield website visitbakersfield.com to sign up for Bakersfield Kern County Wine Trail passport.
