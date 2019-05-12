It will be a decade of giving back for the Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation, which will hold its annual "Send a Kid to Camp" Luncheon at Outback Steakhouse on Friday.
Bakersfield firefighters axe the heavy equipment for serving trays and silverware as they serve up lunch at the fundraiser.
Proceeds from the event help send local young burn survivors (ages 5-16) to a weeklong, residential summer camp, which provides games and activities and enables peer interaction, an important aspect of burn recovery. Past events have raised thousands, sending more than a dozen children to camp.
For $25, guests receive one Bloomin' Onion per table along with choice of a chicken, steak or salmon lunch, served with a baked potato. The meal also includes salad and a beverage.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Outback, 5051 Stockdale Highway. Call 834-7850 for reservations, which are recommended.
A takeout lunch option is available for those who can't stay to dine. Call 432-5023 for details.
