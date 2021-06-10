THE DISH: Chef's Choice Noodle Bar to offer seasonal fine dining menu

Chef's Choice Noodle Bar remains ahead of schedule in its rollout of additions to its new Marketplace location. It announced it will begin offering its seasonal fine dining menu starting June 23.
Only available on Wednesday and Thursdays from 5 to 8:30 p.m., offerings will be a four-course meal with the price determined by the entree.
Starting June 23 and 24, entrees are a crispy organic duck ($78) served with plum sauce and jalapeño in a soy vinegar marinade, with jade noodles and broccolini; salmon ($78), pan seared in a garlic butter sauce with capers, served with jade noodles and broccolini; and Wagyu ribeye ($108), grilled and smothered in a Japanese apple curry sauce, served with garlic truffle mashed potatoes and broccolini.
Each meal also includes a choice of starter (creamy tom kha, with kabocha squash puree and coconut milk with galanga, topped with lemongrass prawns; or fresh sea bass ceviche, poached in spicy lime dressing) and a second course (filet mignon bites in a Thai peppercorn sauce, tossed with sweet onions and tri-colored peppers; or walnut shrimp, accompanied by flash-pickled red onions and jalapeño peppers).
Dessert for all meals is a vanilla bean creme brulee, topped with fresh whipped cream and berries.
Entree options will change every four to six weeks based on what is seasonal.
Dinner is for adults only and will be served in the restaurant's Sapphire Room. Reservations are required by calling 325-1234.
Chef's Choice Noodle Bar is at 9000 Ming Ave., Suite J2. For more information, visit ccnoodlebar.com.
Other small bites
Uricchio's reopened for lunch service this week. The downtown Italian restaurant will be open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, with the bar open all day. Dinner is still served from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Call 326-8870 or drop in during operating hours. Uricchio's is located at 1400 17th St.
Bucky's Hot Chicken will open a brick-and-mortar location this fall in downtown Bakersfield. It announced the news earlier this week on its Instagram page with an animated video of two chickens head to "Buckysfield" in a semi truck, passing such locations as the Pollo Hotel and the Hen, stand-ins, respectively, for the Padre and Fox Theater.
The food truck currently operates out of the lot at the Chevron station at 1125 Coffee Road. It is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information, visit its Instagram page (@buckyshotchicken).
And finally a reminder that the new Dutch Bros Coffee opens Friday at 3302 California Ave.
Located in the former Burger King on a very busy stretch of California Avenue, it's likely to draw a big crowd for opening day. It might be worth it to find another route to your destination if you're not looking for breve lattes and Rebel energy drinks.
If you must have your double rainbro, perhaps hit up the northeast location at 1517 Columbus St. and wait for the lines to die down at the new store.
Dutch Bros Coffee will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday. Regular operating hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.