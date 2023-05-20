THE DISH: Cheers to summer sipping

We've still got another month until summer officially starts but the heat is on, so let's crack a cold one and start celebrating.
Kern River Brewing Co. has brought back its Kern Lite American-style light lager in cans ready for your next outdoor adventure.
Described as "crisp, light, and oh-so-drinkable," the rice lager is available in stores, Kern restaurants as well as the brewery (13415 Sierra Way in Kernville) and online at kernriverbrewing.com.
Temblor Brewing Co. is taking some time to zest up its pub menu with the launch of the S.O.B. brat dog and the S.O.B. brat plate.
The star of both dishes is the beer brat made by local shop Butcher Block Quality Meats using Temblor's Streets of Bakersfield West Coast IPA.
Great for sharing, the S.O.B. Brat Plate comes with a one-third pound smoked beer brat with sides of gherkin pickles, warm sauerkraut, brewer’s mustard and beer cheese.
The S.O.B. brat dog is grilled and topped with warm sauerkraut and yellow mustard, with fries on the side.
Temblor is located at 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200.
It's a big news week for Butcher Block, which announced that it will be opening a second location inside the Countryside Market at Comanche Road and Highway 178. That shop's butcher counter was previously run by Green Frog Meat Co.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.