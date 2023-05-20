 Skip to main content
THE DISH: Cheers to summer sipping

We've still got another month until summer officially starts but the heat is on, so let's crack a cold one and start celebrating.

Kern River Brewing Co. has brought back its Kern Lite American-style light lager in cans ready for your next outdoor adventure.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

