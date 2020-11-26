Black Friday may not be known for food deals but there’s some treats in store this weekend.
Eureka! is offering a taste of the holidays starting with a Black Friday deal of $5 bloody marys and mimosas. Relax after some power shopping online or in person with drinks on the patio.
The restaurant is also kicking off its Treat Yourself gift card promotion giving guests a $10 gift card for themselves with purchase of a $50 gift card. The promotion runs through Dec. 31.
Set the ultimate whiskey wonderland scene with the return of the Gingerbread Man Old Fashioned. Eureka! bartenders start the annual holiday cocktail wth house-made gingerbread syrup, adding Old Overholt rye whiskey, Douglas fir liqueur, chocolate bitters, herbal bitters and garnish it with candied ginger.
And at the end of the week, the scratch kitchen and craft bar will again celebrate Repeal Day, marking the end of Prohibition, on Dec. 5 with a special promotion. Eureka! partnered with Buffalo Trace to offer Buffalo Trace Old Fashioneds for $7 all day. The special offer is only available for Old-Fashioneds ordered with the premium bourbon.
Eureka! is at 10520 Stockdale Highway. For more information, visit eurekarestaurantgroup.com.
Meanwhile Dunkin' is offering a deal through Uber Eats. Customers who make orders of $12 or more can also receive a free half-dozen doughnuts.
The offer is available using the delivery app through Saturday.
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is offering free delivery through the Ike's app all weekend long. Then on Cyber Monday, it is also serving themed sandwiches for $6 each: I Only Cyber on Mondays (turkey, Buffalo aioli and provolone) and A/S/L (vegan turkey, Buffalo aioli and provolone).
New contender in fried chicken wars
Farmer Boys is the latest to enter the fried chicken sandwich wars happening with fast-food chains.
New fried chicken sandwiches have swooped into town at Farmer Boys, the Southern California-based fast-casual concept.
The chain is offering a classic fried chicken sandwich and a spicy one. Both are made with all-natural chicken that is double-dipped in a batter with garlic, onion and paprika, fried and served on soft brioche buns.
Fiery Farmer’s sauce heats up the spicy sandwich while the classic is layered with pickles and mayo.
Both will be available through Jan. 11.