Enjoy a Martini Experience courtesy of Black Angus Steakhouse on Thursday.
The steakhouse chain will offer diners a three-course chef-crafted menu featuring martinis specifically created to complement each course.
Dinner starts with a shrimp and potato cake topped with a green Tabasco cream sauce, paired with a dirty martini made with Grey Goose Vodka.
The entree consists of a classic steak Diane, grilled sliced New York strip with a mushroom and peppercorn cream sauce served with potato gratin and grilled asparagus. It will be served with a basil gimlet made with Tanqueray Gin, lime juice and basil.
A sweet end comes courtesy of creamy banana pudding, with house-made vanilla pudding with fresh bananas, a vanilla wafer crust and topped with whipped cream. Dessert will be paired with an espresso banana martini made with Grey Goose Vodka, banana liqueur and espresso liqueur.
Dinner will be at 7 p.m. at the steakhouse, 3601 Rosedale Highway. Cost is $51.99 per person.
Visit blackangus.com/martini-experience to make reservations, which are required.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
