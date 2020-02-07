We love pizza all year long but that doesn't mean the dish doesn't deserve its own special day. Although it might been appropriate last Sunday for the Super Bowl, when millions of pies were consumed, National Pizza Day is this Sunday, just in time for the Oscars.
What do Americans love about pizza? Offers.com, a deal-gathering website, surveyed 1,000 people to get answers. The poll found pepperoni was the top toppings (39 percent) while the divisive pineapple only scored with 9 percent of those polled. When it comes to chains, Pizza Hut was No. 1 (24 percent) just edging out Domino's (23 percent). Marco's, which had no locations in Bakersfield, came in last at 7 percent.
In terms of deals, a number of restaurants are offering deals. Make sure to call ahead or check online to confirm participating locations.
PizzaRev is celebrating by offering diners $6 11-inch pizzas, either a Rev Specialty or a create your own. Like many fast casual spots, PizzaRev also offers alternative crusts, such as cauliflower, vegan or gluten-free, in addition to its traditional Roman thin crust.
At Round Table, dine-in customers who make a purchase will receive a coupon for a free original personal pizza (cheese or pepperoni, dine-in only) for a future visit. The deal cannot be combined with any other offers and it's limited to one per order. Valid at participating locations for dine-in only. The coupon is good from Monday through March 31.
Papa John’s is offering 30 percent off of large regular menu priced pizzas with code “PIZZADAY” at participating locations.
Customers of Papa Murphy's can receive $3 off an online order of a large or family size pizza using the code “PIZZADAY.”
Blaze Pizza has teamed with Postmates for a free large 14-inch pizza with purchase of a Blaze order of $25 or more on Sunday while supplies last. Use code PIZZADAY at checkout to redeem.
Speaking of Blaze, those who order online Sunday can get two pepperoni pizzas for $10.
