Start the new year with a delicious treat at Wienerschnitzel. The chain is offering 99-cent chili cheese fries on Tuesday.
Before you start stocking up for pals, note that there is a five-order limit to the New Year's Day deal.
Chili lovers can go wild from the comfort of their home now that the chain sells its world-famous chili sauce in convenient shelf-stable cans.
The move came about after extensive surveys conducted by Wienerschnitzel determining a high at-home demand for its chili. Research indicated customer preference to use the chili as a topper for hot dogs, burgers and nachos and as a dip for french fries and chips.
“There are fans of our famous chili across the country — and even worldwide — but in the past, we’ve been limited by the reach of our 340 restaurant locations,” said Doug Koegeboehn, chief marketing officer at Wienerschnitzel, in a news release. “We’re excited to make our secret recipe chili available online and meet the huge nationwide demand.
The 15-ounce cans retail for $5, available at wienerschnitzel.com.
Also of note is the return of pastrami, which is back at Wienerschnitzel locations starting Monday. Offerings include the classic pastrami sandwich, popular pastrami dog, with an all-beef hot dog, and pastrami chili cheese fries, topped with pastrami, pickles and mustard. These items will be available through Feb. 24.
