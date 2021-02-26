Tonight kicks off the big awards season with the Golden Globes. While the ceremony is normally a booze fest (with dinner), it will be very different this year — two locations, presenters on stage, winners remotely accepting — that doesn't mean you can't still have a party at home in honor of the nominees.
Since this is a food column, the focus is on local pairings in the spirit of some of the nominated films and TV shows.
"Ted Lasso": There's a special place in my heart for the title character, played by Jason Sudeikis, who jumps from coaching American college football to leading an English Premier League team. What better to celebrate the Apple TV Plus fish-out-of-water tale than some traditional fish and chips? I recently picked up the dish from the new New Vintage Grill, which opened on Truxtun Avenue. The restaurant dips its cod in a Moose Drool brown ale tempura batter and serves that with battered french fries, house-made tartar and cocktail sauces.
Coconut Joe's is also a good pick with hand-cut and battered fish and chips, available in two, three or four pieces, which is a nice option when your hunger strikes. The California Avenue eatery also has a full catch of seafood options including the coconut rum shrimp, served with blackberry sauce.
"Mank": How better to pay tribute to a film about the high living of Hollywood than with a steak dinner? Black Angus Steakhouse alerted us to its surf and turf family meal ($80, serves four) offering a choice of top sirloin or filet mignon along with fire-grilled jumbo shrimp, choice of home-style mashed potatoes or five-grain rice pilaf, fresh broccoli with garlic butter and eight chocolate chip cookies.
There are also filet and sea partner deals ($36.50-$51.50) includes the choice of either 6- or 8-ounce filet mignon with fire-grilled jumbo shrimp or twin lobster tails, served with roasted jalapeno butter or garlic and herb butter, and choice of two sides with options such as grilled asparagus, garden salad with blue cheese, au gratin potatoes.
And although screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz needed to lay off the sauce, you can order half-price bottles of wine with purchase of an entrée.
"I Care A Lot": If you enjoyed Rosamund Pike in "Gone Girl," you won't be able to resist her in this black comedy available on Netflix. As a con artist who takes guardianship over elders in order to seize control of their assets, she eventually picks a mark that won't go easily thanks to her connection to Russian mobsters. Where better to hide from criminals and plot your next move over a good meal than the Pour House, whose kitchen is run by chef Lino Gonzalez. No one's asking questions except if you'd like another drink at the Fruitvale Avenue spot, so you can order a steak or Gonzalez's well-known pollo relleno, a chicken breast stuffed with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses that is pan-seared and finished in the oven.
"Emily in Paris": Bonjour, Bakersfield! Not everyone warmed to this frothy Netflix comedy about a young American (Lily Collins) who's tasked with bringing her perspective to a French marketing firm. (That members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, who select Globe nominees, were treated to a trip to the French capital in 2019 on behalf of the show may have helped with the show's nominations.) As far as escapist fare goes, it's a fun romp with designer fashion, beautiful people and wonderful food. Cafe Crepes downtown with its hidden little patio and a menu of crepes and paninis can transport you from your everyday life. Put on your best haute couture, order a few items and get ready to snap some candid photos to post on your Instagram.
"The Little Things": The recent thriller with a Kern County connection — Denzel Washington plays a Kern County deputy sheriff who ends up returning to L.A. to work a case — had mixed reviews, and only garnered one nomination for Jared Leto's creepy turn as a murder suspect. In the film, Washington's brooding detective is fond of late-night diners. Although we don't have those type of local spots, Cope's Knotty Pine Cafe is a perfect daytime spot for a good cup of coffee in a sturdy diner mug and stick-to-your-ribs comfort foods like chicken-fried steak and pastrami sandwich with crinkle-cut fries and pepperoncini on the side. (The film also features a scene discussing how the Bakersfield Black Angus was vandalized, but we're better than that, aren't we?)
Regardless who wins at the ceremony, we can all be winners if we're supporting local restaurants.