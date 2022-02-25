THE DISH: Celebrate Fat Tuesday with free pancakes, other indulgences

We've got another sweet way to give back with IHOP's National Pancake Day.
On Tuesday, which is luckily Fat Tuesday, diners who visit the pancake chain will be able to enjoy a free short stack of pancakes from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In return, guests are asked to leave a donation of any size in the restaurant, with funds collected going toward Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and other local charities, including Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. (The past direct local recipient has been the Children's Miracle Network program at Lauren Small Children's Center at Memorial Hospital.)
Leading up to Tuesday is the ongoing "Month of Giving," allowing diners to donate to the aforementioned charities by rounding up to the nearest dollar on their in-store check (with the change going to the charity); through purchasing wall tags in restaurants for a $1 donation; or by adding a donation while ordering online via ihop.com. There is also the option to directly donate to each charity by visiting ihop.com/en/national-pancake-day.
"For the past 16 years, IHOP has celebrated its own national holiday, National Pancake Day, a one-day, in-restaurant event where guests enjoy a free short stack together under IHOP's blue roof," Kieran Donahue, IHOP chief marketing officer, said in a news release. "We know that our restaurants are an integral part of the communities that we serve, and for more than 63 years, we've prided ourselves on giving back to where our guests live, work, and play.
"Our Month of Giving event has an important purpose as every dollar raised during IHOP's National Pancake Day campaign stays local and supports the nearest children's hospital associated with the charity partners."
More than $30 million has been raised for various children's hospitals throughout the country since the first National Pancake Day, according to the news release.
Other Fat Tuesday fun
Laissez les bons temps rouler! After you celebrate Fat Tuesday with your free pancakes, plan a day of fun with lunch at the Guild House and an evening stop at Tiki-Ko's the Sinking Ship.
The Guild House, which celebrated early with shrimp etouffee lunch on Thursday, will offer a decadent three-course meal starting with creamy Cajun potato soup. The entree will be a shrimp and crawfish boil with potatoes and corn, served with a green salad. Dessert will be a king cake bar that, like the restaurant's fluffy rolls, is made on site. (Those seeking lighter fare even on a day of decadence can opt for the Guild grains and greens entree salad.)
Lunch is served 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Guild House, 1905 18th St.
Cost is $20 (plus tax and gratuity), which includes the three courses, fresh-baked rolls and coffee or tea. Soda, wine, and beer are available at an additional cost. Takeout lunches are available for the same price with everything except the beverage.
Call 661-325-5478 to make reservations.
And for the revelers who can't let a Fat Tuesday pass without a cocktail or two, the Sinking Ship will be ready for you with a N'awlins-style shindig.
Expect Bourbon Street hurricanes, beads, zydeco and other New Orleans jams, absinthe and general merriment.
King cake, a traditional treat named for the biblical story of the three kings who bring gifts to the baby Jesus, will be accounted for with a king-cake flavored cocktail and the actual treat, often described as a mix between a coffee cake and cinnamon roll decorated in the traditional yellow, green and purple.
The Sinking Ship will be open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. at 1927 K St.
Return of the Mac
The Bakersfield Mac & Cheese Fest returns on April 16, heading to Stramler Park.
Advance tickets are on sale now at bakersfieldmacandcheesefest.com with an early bird option of $45 available through Monday.
General presale tickets are $55. After March 30, tickets rise to $60 and $75 the day of the event. All tickets include unlimited mac and cheese tastings, beer tastings, wine tastings, music and games.
Vendors already on board to be serving up hot samples include KC Steakhouse, Sonder, Countryside Market, Jerry's Pizza, 18th Street Bar & Grill, Baba's Chicken, Dickey's BBQ, Eat My Papusa, Fresco Mexican Grill, Just Wing It, The Chicken Shack and The Coop.
VIP tickets are on sale now for $100 with perks including a full catered meal, private beer and wine sampling area with shorter lines, and private, air-conditioned restrooms.
The festival will be held form 2 to 6 p.m. April 16 at Stramler Park, 4003 Chester Ave.
Fresh on the menu
Rubio's Coastal Grill is serving up its latest catch, introducing three menu items featuring wild-caught red Argentinian shrimp.
Pairing the seafood with sweet-spicy honey chipotle sauce, the chain is offering a burrito with citrus rice, black beans, handmade guacamole, cilantro/onion mix, creamy chipotle sauce and pickled red onions; a bowl with romaine, citrus rice and black beans topped with handmade guacamole, cilantro/onion mix, chipotle sauce, pickled red onions and a slice of fresh lime; and the two-taco plate, with the shrimp topping a melted three-cheese blend along with crisp romaine, and cilantro/onion mix and a chipotle white sauce, served with black beans, tortilla chips and fresh lime.
The items will be available for a limited time at the Bakersfield Rubio's, 9200 Rosedale Highway, Suite 200. Order in the store, online at rubios.com or via the mobile app.
Dunkin' is ready for spring with new beverages and snacks.
Salted caramel makes a statement on a pair of new drinks. The salted caramel cream cold brew combines the ultra-smooth cold brew with rich salted caramel flavor along with a topper of creamy, velvety smooth salted caramel cold foam. The salted caramel signature latte, available hot or iced, pairs espresso with your choice of milk and salted caramel flavor, then is topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.
Snag a medium salted caramel cream cold brew or salted caramel signature latte for $3 now through March 22.
For those in search of a "sippable lucky charm," look no further than the shamrock macchiato, which layers espresso and creamy Irish cream flavor, offering the unmistakable flavor profile of Irish whiskey, along with a luck o' the Irish green hue.
Toast is also on the spring menu at the coffee chain with oven-roasted tomatoes in a starring role.
Its new roasted tomato and hummus toast piles the oven-roasted tomatoes atop a creamy hummus spread with a dusting of za'atar seasoning on sourdough bread.
If you must have avocado on your toast, the roasted tomato and avocado toast swaps the hummus for a savory avocado spread that is topped with Everything Bagel seasoning.
And if you're already saying "bonjour" to spring, pick up the new chocolate croissant, an all-butter pastry filled with three chocolate batons and served warm.