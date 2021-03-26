THE DISH: Celebrate Easter with these feasts

It's a much "hoppier" Easter this year than last. Now you have the option of a takeout meal enjoyed at home or heading out to your favorite restaurant for a dine-in meal. However you choose to celebrate, we have the deals.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): The Easter prime rib family meal ($99, serves four) includes prime rib with three kinds of horseradish, mashed potatoes or rice pilaf, broccoli with garlic butter, molasses bread and chocolate chip cookies. The restaurant is also offering a New Zealand rack of lamb ($38.99) and half-rack meals ($27.99) with herb chimichurri and two sides. Order at blackangus.com for pickup on April 3 or 4.
Crest Bar & Grill (5025 Wible Road): Served until 7 p.m., dinner come with either spiral ham with signature glaze or roasted turkey breast ($19.95) or a combination of the two ($21.95) along with two sides, choosing from scalloped potatoes, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, or fresh green beans sauteed with mushrooms, onions and bacon. All dinners come with a Pyrenees roll and slice of carrot cake. Call 833-9998 for details.
Famous Dave's (7777 Rosedale Highway): The Easter feast ($149.99) feeds 10 to 12 people with a whole hickory smoked, glazed ham, 2 quarts each of garlic red skin mashed potatoes and firecracker green beans, 12 corn cobbettes, a dozen honey-buttered cornbread muffins and 1 quart of gravy. Food is packaged chilled with instructions for reheating. Call 800-446-9999 to order.
Guild House (1905 18th St.): Enjoy an Elegant Easter Brunch with fresh fruit and cream parfaits, pecan French toast casserole, horseradish-crusted beef tenderloin with horseradish sauce, spinach, bacon and Swiss cheese quiche, cheesy hash brown potatoes, Guild House rolls, carrot cake and strawberry shortcake. Beverages include champagne, mimosas, coffee, hot tea and water. Cost is $45, $25 for children 12 and under. Reservations are still available for the 10:30 a.m. seating (outdoor and limited inside) and must be made by Tuesday. Visit guildhousebakersfield.org/calendar or call Bobby at 399-0344 to reserve your spot.
Honey Baked Ham Co. (4625 Ming Ave.): Feed the whole family with the Easter feast ($129.95, feeds 14-16), which includes 7 pounds of ham, 24-ounce green bean casserole, 32-ounce cheesy potatoes and a three-layer carrot cake. Order at honeybaked.com.
Hungry Hunter Steakhouse (3580 Rosedale Highway): The Easter family meal comes with prime rib, comes with creamy horseradish, au jus, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, bread and salad with Parmesan balsamic and ranch. Whole prime rib ($299.99) feeds 12 to 16 people; half order ($179.99) feeds six to eight. Pickup is from noon to 8 p.m. April 2 through 4. Add on mimosas ($28 for two bottles of sparkling wine, cranberry and orange juices) or wine ($45 for choice of two bottles). Must preorder by calling 328-0580.
Marie Callender's (3801 California Ave.): There are plenty of options for your holiday brunch here. The ham dinner family meal ($49.99, serves four) includes oven-roasted ham, chipotle glaze, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables and cornbread. There is also a roasted turkey family meal ($44.99, serves four) featuring a hand-carved roasted turkey with apple-sage stuffing, turkey gravy, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce. Those looking for a slightly less traditional option can order the pot pie meal for four ($39.99) that consists of mini pot pies, shepherd's pie or two of each and is served with fresh salad and cornbread. Whole quiches ($14.79) — ham, bacon or vegetable — are available ready to eat or chilled for you to reheat at home. There are also muffin platters ($23.99) that serve eight to 10 people and the seasonal strawberry pie ($17.79) for something sweet. Easter feasts are available to preorder now through April 4 at mariecallenders.com or by calling 863-0305.
Moo Creamery (4885 Truxtun Ave): Bring your brunch home with options like three varieties of quiche or frittata ($36), baked chilaquiles ($26) and baked French toast ($30, serves six to 10). Other savory options include deviled eggs with radishes and chives ($16 per dozen), cheesy spinach and artichoke dip with Baker’s Outpost bread ($26, serves eight to 12), baked mac and cheese ($30, serves six to eight), Hokkaido dinner rolls ($10 per dozen) and spring quinoa salad with feta cheese, cucumber, mint and red wine vinaigrette ($16 per quart). Desserts are chocolate cream pie ($32), spring fruit crisp ($38), carrot cake with cream cheese frosting ($5.75 or $28 per half-pan), blueberry cream cheese or chocolate chunk bread pudding ($28), sticky toffee pudding ($28), and ice cream ($16 per quart). Full menu at moocreamery.com/catering. Order ahead from the holiday catering menu by calling 861-1130 or email info@moocreamery.com.
Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): Order from a festive menu including Dijon peppercorn-crusted prime rib and house-cured honey ham, house-cured salmon lox, lump crab cakes, smoked shrimp cocktail, and breakfast options including eggs Benedict, asparagus omelet, brioche French toast, bourbon coffee cake and more. Brunch will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the open-air Prairie Fire. Reservations are strongly recommended by calling 427-4900.
Petroleum Club (6218 Sundale Ave.): Enjoy your holiday al fresco on the club's outdoor veranda patio, which opens its doors to the public as well as members. The all-you-can-eat brunch will feature a made-to-order omelet station, carving station with country ham with honey-mustard glaze and slow-cooked roast beef with au jus and creamed horseradish and salad station with a variety of options. Entrees include baked spiced salmon with Creole butter sauce, chicken capparis, mahi mahi with Thai barbecue sauce, vegetable enchiladas, and polenta cakes with grilled vegetables. Garlic herb roasted potatoes, rice pilaf and fresh garden vegetables will be served as sides. The day will also include Easter egg hunts and a family fun photo booth. Cost is $49.95, $34.95 for members and guests, $19.95 for children 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and under. Seatings are available at 10 and 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Visit thepetroleumclub.com/easter-brunch to make reservations.
Know of another other local Easter dining offerings? Send the details to thedish@bakersfield.com.