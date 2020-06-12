Father's Day is just over a week away but there's still time to pick out a good gift. Here are a few local options to consider.
Chef Lino's Grill: The restaurant continues its traditional offering of a Brazilian-style barbecue brunch, this time packaged to go. For $170, enjoy a feast that will feed four to six people highlighted by a selection of premium meats: filet mignon, bacon-wrapped chicken, New York steak,
This brunch to go also features sides such as queso fresco pasta, jalapeño mashed potatoes, street corn cobettes, cilantro rice, green salad, sauteed vegetables, asparagus salad and bread rolls. Desserts include chocolate-dipped strawberries, cream puffs, chocolate eclairs and churros.
Call 885-8006 or email info@cheflinocreates.com to preorder. Pickup is 9 a.m. to noon June 21 at the restaurant, 6603 Panama Lane, Suite 103.
The Dude from BakoBox: The local subscription box service created by Bakersfield native Kami Paulsen has a themed box for the fathers and other important men in your life. The Dude ($130) features an assortment of local products including Brother Ray's seasoning, gift certificate for Red House Beef grass-fed steaks, Batch of Rye beef jerky, coffee from Coffee Crafters, Next Ridge Apparel hat, handmade soap from Lucky & Lola and Bloomwell Essentials beard oil.
Order at thebakobox.com for delivery by Father's Day.
Hungry Hunter: Sign up for the restaurant's e-club, which is offering coupons for $10 off dinner for two or $5 off two lunch entrees (both valid for up to parties of four). If Dad isn't ready to dine out yet, the coupons appear to be redeemable until Aug. 31.
Hungry Hunter is located at 3580 Rosedale Highway. Sign up at the restaurant's Facebook page (facebook.com/HungryHunterSteakhouse).
Bakersfield Whisky Society: The local group is offering live video tastings for spirit lovers to enjoy at home. First up is a streaming event June 20 with Stephen Davies, CEO of Penderyn Distillery, who will join in from Wales for the 2 p.m. tasting.
Prior to the event, people will have the samples delivered to them in Bakersfield. Those who live out of town can make arrangements for pickup.
Penderyn uses a single copper-pot still system designed by Dr. David Faraday, descendent of ground-breaking Victorian scientist Michael Faraday. The result is a flavorful spirit of extraordinary strength and purity.
The pour list features seven half-ounce tastings: Penderyn Legend, Penderyn Madeira, Penderyn Celt, Penderyn Peated, Penderyn Myth, Penderyn Rich Oak and Penderyn 10-year Madeira Single Cask U.S. exclusive.
Reserve your spot at eventbrite.com.
Upcoming events include one on June 25 with Joshua Hatton and Jason Johnstone-Yellin, president/CEO and vice president/COO, respectively, of Single Cask Nation; and "I'm a Social Distancing World Traveler" on July 2 with guest Chris Uhde featuring tastings from Japan, Belgium and Scotland.
For more information on Bakersfield Whisky Society, visit facebook.com/bakersfieldwhisky.
Eureka!: The chain launched its Whiskey Club just in time for Father's Day. For $75 a month, members will receive a box with a curated American whiskey, tools, recipes and other accoutrement.
Memberships for the Bakersfield club are currently sold out but more slots will open up next month. Join the mailing list for updates at eurekarestaurantgroup.com/locations/bakersfield.
For the inaugural box, curators selected a barrel pick of WL Weller Antique 107, a wheated bourbon with notes of caramel, vanilla, cherry and cinnamon. The box also includes a branded Weller whiskey rocks glass, branded ice molds, antique gift bag, tasting notes and Righteous Felon Bourbon Franklin craft jerky.
Future Whiskey Club boxes will highlight American whiskies such as High West Distillery, Uncle Nearest, Balcones Distilling, Michter’s, Colonel E. H. Taylor and Eagle Rare.
All proceeds from the club's launch will benefit The Conscious Kid, a nonprofit organization that provides research and resources on parenting and education. It is dedicated to reducing racial and socioeconomic bias and promoting positive identity development in youth, according to the Eureka! news release.
Ike's Love & Sandwiches: A deal good for dads or grads, the sandwich chain is offering a buy one, get one free deal on Father's Day. Among the sandwich options is the new Superman, which is packed with more than a pound of meats — turkey, ham, roast beef, pastrami, salami and bacon — along with avocado and jack cheese. Priced at $25.99, the sandwich is meant to be shared.
Those ordering for a crowd can enjoy $20 off a catering order of $100 or more all month long. The Ike's at The Marketplace (9000 Ming Ave., Suite H4) is currently open while the Valley Plaza location had not reopened as of press time.
Do you know of any other Father's Day dining deals? Send them to thedish@bakersfield.com.
