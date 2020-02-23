As the season of Lent approaches, many restaurants will bring their seafood options back to the menu. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is ready for diners with the return of its fish sandwich and fish and chips.
Two filets of wild-caught Alaska cod are topped with melted American cheese and Freddy’s sauce, then served on a toasted bun for the sandwich, which can be ordered alone or in a combo with shoestring fries. The same cod is featured in the fish and chips, fried crisp and served with malt vinegar or tangy tartar sauce
Freddy's seasonal menu also includes the peanut butter fudge crunch concrete, a possibly sinful indulgence of freshly churned vanilla frozen custard with smooth peanut butter, fudge and crushed waffle cone pieces. The treat is topped with whipped cream and a sprinkling of peanut butter cup crumbles.
“Freddy’s fish options are a classic guest favorite that continually garner excitement when we announce their return to the menu each year,” Scott Redler, Freddy's co-founder and COO, said in a news release. “For guests who would like to top off their meals with a sweet treat, the peanut butter fudge crunch concrete is the perfect choice.”
The limited-time menu items are available now through mid-April or while supplies last. Freddy's is at 2649 Calloway Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.