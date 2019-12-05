Gingerbread

Eureka! says cheers to the holiday season with its Gingerbread Man Old Fashioned, made with Old Overholt Rye Whiskey, house-made gingerbread syrup, Douglas fir liqueur, chocolate and herbal bitters. Garnished with candied ginger, the drink is even served with a gingerbread man-shaped block of ice.

 Photo by Jeff Caldeira

Cocktail lovers, run as fast you can to catch this sweet new drink at Eureka! just in time for the holidays.

It's available now through Jan. 1.

Those who want to take the fun home can sign up for a class to learn how to make the drink. Along with guided instructions and drink tasting — quality control is key —  attendees can sample appetizers during the hourlong experience. And the $25 ticket includes a gingerbread man ice mold, recipe and swag they can use at home to impress guests with their mixology skills. 

The class runs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Eureka!, 10520 W. Stockdale Highway. Tickets are available now at eventbrite.com.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

