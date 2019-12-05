Cocktail lovers, run as fast you can to catch this sweet new drink at Eureka! just in time for the holidays.
Back by popular demand, the Gingerbread Man Old Fashioned combines Old Overholt Rye Whiskey, house-made gingerbread syrup, Douglas fir liqueur, chocolate and herbal bitters. Garnished with candied ginger, the libation lives up to its name with a gingerbread man-shaped ice block that keeps it cool.
It's available now through Jan. 1.
Those who want to take the fun home can sign up for a class to learn how to make the drink. Along with guided instructions and drink tasting — quality control is key — attendees can sample appetizers during the hourlong experience. And the $25 ticket includes a gingerbread man ice mold, recipe and swag they can use at home to impress guests with their mixology skills.
The class runs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Eureka!, 10520 W. Stockdale Highway. Tickets are available now at eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.