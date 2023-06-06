Thursday is World Oceans Day, a day always celebrated by Rubio's Coastal Grill, which counts the ocean as a source of inspiration since serving its first fish taco 40 years ago.
In honor of the day, the chain will give out a free, reusable canvas tote bag with any purchase. The bag features a design by Baja artist Marco Tulio, who creates his blown-ink art by diluting acrylic with water and oil, making paintings that he calls "natural codes."
Also in celebration of Rubio's 40th summer — the summer of Baja — it is serving tender, slow-cooked carnitas, which is available in the carnitas macha two taco plate, carnitas macha bowl and carnitas macha burrito. The pork can also be added to any of guests' favorite dishes as a substitute for chicken or steak.
"Our new carnitas are grilled to be slightly crispy on the outside while still juicy on the inside, and feature premium cuts of tender pork slow-cooked to perfection," Rubio's co-founder Ralph Rubio said in a news release. "They are marinated with fresh oranges, garlic and onion, and topped with our new signature salsa macha — made with ancho and guajillo chiles, roasted pepitas, chipotle peppers, and a squeeze of lime. They are next-level delicious."
Rubio's Summer of Baja also includes Baja Weekends, which run through Labor Day weekend (Sept. 3). Participating locations will serve $3 alcohol and free chips with any drink purchase for dine-in guests, every Thursday to Sunday, after 3 p.m. New refreshing beverage options include mango lime agua fresca, Jarritos pineapple, mandarin and mineragua, and a new ready-to-drink Seaborn Margarita.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.