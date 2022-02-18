THE DISH: Catch Lobsterfest, other fresh options this month

Lobster was included on many Valentine's Day menu but if you're craving more crustaceans this month, head over to Red Lobster, which is celebrating Lobsterfest.
The annual celebration of all things lobster is back with a variety of favorites and new dishes like the date night feast for two ($73.99), which includes two butter-poached Maine lobster tails, two 7-ounce sirloins, two jumbo grilled shrimp skewers, a shareable bacon macaroni and cheese, and additional choice of side for each guest.
Another new entree is the lobster-topped stuffed flounder ($19.99), a wild-caught flounder roasted with Red Lobster's signature seafood stuffing and topped with Maine and langostino lobster in a creamy lobster beurre blanc.
The lobster lover's dream ($43.99) lives up to its name with a roasted rock lobster tail, butter-poached Maine lobster tail and lobster-and-shrimp linguini in a creamy lobster sauce. Meanwhile the seafarer's feast ($35.99) includes a broiled Maine lobster tail, grilled sea scallops, garlic shrimp and Walt's favorite shrimp, which is fried.
Other options include Bar Harbor lobster bake ($34.99), with petite Maine lobster tails, split and roasted, with shrimp, bay scallops, mussels and tomatoes, over linguini in a garlic and white wine broth; and the lobster, shrimp and salmon entree ($33.99), with Maine lobster tail, a grilled jumbo shrimp skewer and Atlantic salmon, finished with a brown butter sauce.
The seafood restaurant is also now serving a new 10 Under $10 weekday lunch menu with a variety of options including garlic shrimp scampi, crispy cod sandwich, popcorn shrimp and more. It is available for dine-in customers Monday through Friday until 3 p.m.
Red Lobster is located at 8180 Rosedale Highway. Visit RedLobster.com for more information.
Fresh bites
Temblor Brewing Co. is doing its part to celebrate thirsty Thursdays with its recent sliders and flights combos.
Starting late last month, the brewery started serving the pairing with three rotating flavors of sliders along with its flight of the week with five beers for $20. The sliders are available alone for $12.
Past selections have included smaller versions of Temblor's burgers like Black & Bleu and the Seismic as well as non-beef sandwiches like Nashville chicken and barbecue pulled pork. The most recent slider trio mixed it up with mini ballpark nacho — with beer cheese, pickled jalapeños and onions and earthquake sauce atop tortilla chips — as the third option.
Temblor Brewing Co. is at 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200. It posts the weekly pairing on Thursdays via its social media (facebook.com/TemblorBrewing or @temblorbrewing on Instagram).
It's Girl Scout cookie time and Cornerstone Bakery (2100 19th St. Suite D) has again taken it up a notch, offering cupcakes in flavors modeled after Caramel Delites, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties and more.
Sweet Surrender (6439 Ming Ave. Suite B), also known for its creative flavors, has offered Girl Scout cookie cupcakes in the past so check in now that the Valentine's Day rush has passed.
Puff'd up for new cheesy snack
After years of satisfying cheese lovers with its crisp squares, Cheez-It launched a new snack this month. The Cheez-It Puff'd is a puffy and airy snack that, like the classic Cheez-It, is made with 100% real cheese.
"Our Cheez-It Original crackers are a tried-and-true snacktime classic beloved by the whole family," Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Cheez-It, said in a news release. "We know families are constantly seeking new ways to boost snacktime and afternoon fun, and Cheez-It Puff'd delivers just that."
The new collection is available in three varieties: double cheese, white cheddar and scorchin' hot cheddar.
Having sampled all three flavors, I'd say the white cheddar is my favorite. A bit reminiscent of Pirate's Booty in flavor, it is certainly cheesier. That's also the case with the double cheddar, which should satisfy your cheese and snack cravings. The hot variety has the tang of other flamin' hot snacks out there but again the cheese presence brings it up a notch. (The brand's best hot cheese option, though, remains the hot and spicy Cheez-It, which used to be affiliated with Tabasco but is now a non-branded hot sauce.)
Cheez-It Puff'd snacks are available in stores now.