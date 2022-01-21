THE DISH: Catch free fish taco deal at Rubio's, new dishes

We've got plenty of national food days but you have to give credit to a restaurant that starts up its own.
On Tuesday, Rubio's Coastal Grill will celebrate National Fish Taco Day, which marks the anniversary of Rubio’s founder Ralph Rubio opening the very first Rubio’s in Mission Bay, San Diego in 1983.
Thirty-nine years later, the chain is offering a free Baja-inspired, original fish taco with any purchase. Use coupon code FISHTACO at checkout when ordering at Rubios.com, through the app or at checkout. Customers can also scan the QR code on the coupon (available at rubios.com/national-fish-taco-day-2022).
Rubio's is at 9200 Rosedale Highway.
Brand-new dishes, deals
It's a new year with new dishes and offers at restaurants. Here are some of the latest offerings available now.
How do you make shawarma better? At Flame & Skewers, they're serving it over macaroni and cheese. Choose from beef or chicken, which is served over the creamy pasta and topped with a spicy garlic sauce.
The dish is available at the locations at 5482 California Ave. and 1201 24th St., Suite C 110.
Bakersfield Pizza Co. & Bar is serving the new garlic puffs appetizer, made with fried pizza dough that is tossed with roasted garlic and butter and served with house-made pizza sauce. The dish is also available in a spicy version that is also tossed with jalapeño pesto and roasted jalapeños, with house-made ranch on the side.
Bakersfield Pizza Co. & Bar is at 4105 Ming Ave.
In advance of Valentine's Day, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is pleasing dessert lovers with the return of its red velvet Pizookie.
The treat consists of a freshly baked red velvet cookie with chunks of sweet cream cheese and white chocolate chips that is topped with rich vanilla bean ice cream.
Those headed to BJ's for lunch can also check out the new lunch specials, which include four new options. Now diners can opt for enlightened spring harvest salad, enlightened Mediterranean chicken bowl, Italian chicken Parmesan and spaghetti and the Sauced 'N' Tossed chicken thighs lunch plate, served with fries and sautéed green beans.
Those dishes join current lunch specials BJ’s cheeseburger, Nashville hot chicken sandwich and hot ham and cheese and soup combo, all served with fries; lunch-sized grilled chicken Alfredo, served with a garlic knot; unlimited soup and salad combo; and mini deep dish pizza and house salad combo.
Starting at $10, these lunch specials are available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays for dine-in guests only. Price and offerings may vary by location so check with the restaurant to confirm.
BJ's is at 10750 Stockdale Highway.
What's cool is the new winter menu at Dunkin' that includes a seasonal winter blend coffee with notes of gingersnap. Customers can receive a medium hot or iced winter blend coffee for $2 now through Feb. 1.
The chain is also offering a brown sugar oat iced latte and, on the snack side, protein-packed veggie omelet bites, chive and onion stuffed bagel minis and the limited-time stroopwafel doughnut.
The heat is on at Arby’s, which is offering what it's billing as the spiciest sandwich in the fast-food business.
The Diablo Dare is actually a pair of sandwiches spiced up with ghost pepper jack cheese, hot seasoning, fire-roasted jalapenos and Diablo BBQ sauce on a toasted red chipotle bun
Diablo Dare is offered in a smoked brisket and crispy chicken version, served with a free small vanilla shake to cool diners' palates.
“This is not a sandwich for the faint of heart,” Patrick Schwing, Arby’s chief marketing officer, said in a news release. “Everyone in QSR says they have a spicy option, but our research tells us that consumers are disappointed by fast food claims of spicy. We took that as a challenge by making sure all types of spicy, the hot, the numbing and the lingering, are combined to make the Diablo Dare a true test of how much heat you can handle.”
The Diablo Dare is available through Feb. 6 at participating locations for $5.99.