THE DISH: Cask Strength Bar and Kitchen opening Tuesday

New restaurant opening
Hot on the heels of the opening of Zama Latin American Cuisine on 19th Street, comes news that another eatery is set to open next door.
Cask Strength Bar and Kitchen will open Tuesday in the other half of the building formerly occupied by The Mark from the same restaurateur, Bryan Oberg.
Chef Robert Castro will lead the kitchen with a menu highlighted by filet mignon, salmon and lamb chop entrees, along with pastas and burgers like the bourbon barbecue burger that features the spirit in its sauce.
The bar will offer a variety of crafted cocktails featuring bourbon or whiskey — with an emphasis on American-made versions — such as the Buffalo mule, made with Buffalo Trace; peach lemonade, featuring Evan Williams Peach; and Cask mint julep, with Old Forester 86.
A ribbon cutting will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday with the Downtown Business Association.
Operating hours will be 4:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 4:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Service is first come, first served.
Cask Strength Bar and Kitchen is at 1623 19th St. Suite 300. Enter under the large Cask Strength sign to the right side of the entrance to Zama.
Visit facebook.com/CaskStrengthBar or caskstrengthbar.com for more information.