It's quite a catch for Bakersfield with the arrival of California Fish Grill.
After a preview this weekend, the open-kitchen seafood restaurant on California Avenue opens to the public Monday.
This is the first chain to open in the new building erected where Mexicali West once stood. An Urbane Cafe is also expected to open there.
“Twenty-two years ago, California Fish Grill was created to offer craveable and affordable seafood to our loyal customers and their families," Bob Holden, California Fish Grill President/CEO said in a news release. "We are consistently the favorite local seafood house in each of the communities we are in. Now, we’re excited to offer that same access in Kern County.”
Based in Irvine, California Fish Grill has 33 other locations in California as well as one in Las Vegas.
California Fish Grill is focused on serving high-quality, sustainably sourced seafood at an affordable price. Options include wild-caught and farm-raised seafood that is third-party eco-certified or rated best choice or good alternative by The Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch program.
Some of the seafood on the menu includes Atlantic salmon, swai (white fish), mahi mahi, grilled tilapia, giant shrimp, rockfish, branzino, ahi tuna and Cajun-seared ahi.
If you're dining with someone who doesn't love seafood, CFG also offers grilled chicken — and chicken strips for the kids. The chain also offers vegetarian options but it's not yet confirmed what is on the Bakersfield menu.
Proteins are served in plates, bowls, salad and as tacos. CFG also offers a variety of side dishes including Parmesan string beans, ahi poke, kaleslaw, New England clam chowder, fire-roasted street corn, balsamic-glazed Brussels sprouts, rosemary-grilled zucchini and cauliflower rice.
California Fish Grill is at 5601 California Ave., Suite 100. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will offer takeout and outdoor dining to comply with current guidelines.
For more information, visit cafishgrill.com, on Twitter (@CAFishGrill) and Facebook (facebook.com/CaliforniaFishGrill).