October is breast cancer awareness month and in addition to screenings and activities, some local businesses are offering treats to benefit cancer research and other efforts.
Tin Cup Coffee (1101 E Lerdo Highway in Shafter): Now through Oct. 15, the Shafter coffeehouse is offering Cory's drink, pink-colored beverages to benefit Cory Corrales cancer walk team. Drinks include cold brew topped with strawberry cold foam, strawberry milk, blended frappe white mocha with pink strawberry whipped cream and a strawberry/white mocha, served hot or iced.
Sweet Surrender (6439 Ming Ave.): The bakery is offering a pair of, er, anatomically correct cupcakes with $2 from each set going to benefit Links for Life Bakersfield.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): Drink pink at the steakhouse with its signature strawberry lemon drop cocktail ($9), made with Smirnoff Vodka, fresh squeezed lemon, strawberry, and cranberry. For each one sold, $1 will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Those ordering takeout can get the 30-ounce batched cocktail ($36), which served 6-7 people, ($36), with a donation also going to the foundation. This is Black Angus’ fourth year hosting fundraising efforts for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the first year partnering with NBCF, one of the world's most recognized and respected breast cancer charities in the world.
Panera Bread (4108 California Ave.): The pink ribbon bagel is back, with a portion of proceeds from each one sold going to Susan G. Komen, an organization that benefits cancer research, community health outreach, advocacy and programs in more than 60 countries. The restaurant is also selling a Pink Ribbon eGift Card, with 10 percent of proceeds donated to Susan G. Komen.
Whiskey & Rosé fundraiser: Imbibe Wine & Spirits Merchant is packaging to-go sets for this Links for Life fundraiser normally held in person. The $40 bourbon box comes with a 750-milliliter bottle of Imbibe’s favorite house bourbon and two whiskey glasses. The $30 rosé box includes a 750-milliliter bottle of Imbibe’s favorite house rosé and two wine glasses. A portion of proceeds of either box sold will be donated to Links for Life. Call 633-9463 to order. Boxes will be available for pickup on Oct. 16 (National Mammography Day) at Imbibe, 4140 Truxtun Ave.
Rusty's Pizza (various locations): On Oct. 20, the chain will hold Slice of Hope, donating a percentage of all the day's sales to Links for Life Bakersfield.
Know of any other local businesses selling treats or beverages to aid breast cancer research? Email the details to thedish@bakersfield.com.
Go Greek this weekend
The Bakersfield Greek Food Festival continues its takeout event on Saturday at St. George Greek Orthodox Church.
This week's entree is a boneless leg of lamb, served with Greek potatoes. There are also a limited number of Greek chicken dinners, which consist of a half-chicken spiced with lemon and oregano, served with Greek potatoes. Either entree is $15 and also comes with salad, feta cheese and bread. A gyro can be substituted for any weekly entree in the dinner package throughout the festival. It can also be ordered separately for $7.
Pastitsio, a Greek-style lasagna ($5 or $30 for a quarter-sheet) is also available as well as savory pastries spanakopita (spinach and cheese) and tiropita (cheese), which will be sold for $2 or $5 for three. Dolmades, stuffed grape leaves, are sold for $2, $5 for three or $15 for a dozen.
Don't forget the dessert table with baklava ($3, $15 for six) with or without walnuts; karydopita ($3) a spice walnut cake; melomakarona, honey walnut cookies ($10 for six); kourabiedes, powdered sugar cookies ($10 for six); and koulourakia, tea cookies ($10 for 12) all available.
Upcoming entrees will be pork souvlaki (shish kabobs) with rice pilaf (Oct. 17) and chicken souvlaki with Greek lemon rice (Oct. 24).
Orders can be made now on the event website bakersfieldgreekfoodfestival.org for pickup on Saturday at the church, 401 Truxtun Ave.
Pickup is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Those coming to pick up their orders can park in the Amtrak lot, then walk to the church's main entrance. Anyone who wants to order on site should enter the church grounds on the west side.
Masks are required at all times and social distancing is expected.
For the latest updates, check out the festival's website bakersfieldgreekfoodfestival.org, Facebook page (facebook.com/BakersfieldGreekFoodFestival) or Instagram (@bakersfieldgreekfest).