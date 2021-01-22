While some are eating healthier for 2021, others are still looking for deals. Here are some restaurants offering new items and specials right now.
As all small-businesses owners know, 2020 was a challenging year. It was even more so for those that opened last year, but for Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen it's time to celebrate.
“We want to thank the Bakersfield community for their support by rewarding our fans with double the deliciousness at one low price,” said Angella Green, marketing director, in a news release. “Yoshinoya has a variety of freshly prepared, completely customizable bowls to choose from. Whether you’re searching for lean options, like the grilled teriyaki chicken, or more indulgent favorites, like orange chicken, we’ve got you covered. And now with our BOGO offer, you can have both.”
The location at 3901 Niles St. is recognizing one year in business this month with a buy one regular bowl, get one regular bowl free reward. Now through Jan. 31, guests can buy one customizable bowl and get another free at either the Niles location or the one at 1519 White Lane.
The deal is available exclusively when ordering through the Yoshinoya app. Enter the coupon code BOGO2021 and select "add to account." The offer can then be used for an online order or by scanning the app at the restaurant.
Looking to pick up a takeout meal for the family? Children eat free at Applebee's on Mondays through Feb. 22.
For every adult entree purchased, diners 12 and under can choose an entree from the kids menu, which includes a choice of a side dish and juice, milk or chocolate milk to drink.
To redeem, guests must mention the offer when ordering. This is not valid on delivery orders; to use for online orders select "Pay At Store."
Applebee's is at 9000 Ming Ave., Suite M.
Appealing to those watching their spending, Farmer Boys is offering a "No Brainer Deals" menu featuring seven items all under $5. Available at all Farmer Boys locations in California and Nevada, the menu is available for a limited time.
Diners can choose from the Jr. cheeseburger ($3), topped with American cheese, dill pickles and house-made Thousand island dressing on a brioche bun; bacon, egg and cheese muffin ($3) with hickory-smoked bacon and American cheese; crispy French toast dippers ($3), dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar, served with maple-flavored syrup; fried chicken dippers ($3.25), two white meat fried strips, served with ranch dressing; mini cakes skillet ($4), three silver dollar hotcakes, a scrambled egg and two strips of hickory-smoked bacon; Parm-crusted grilled cheese ($4), with melted American and pepper jack cheese on sourdough grilled with a crispy Parmesan crust; and all-beef chili ($4.25), topped with shredded cheddar cheese and diced onions
Farmer Boys locations are at 5544 California Ave., 4920 Gosford Road and 2617 Haley St.
IHOP launched new menu items under the burritos and bowls category, the Restaurant Business website reported. The six dishes are designed to be takeout- and delivery-friendly, for meals all day long.
Options include classic (eggs, bacon or sausage, hash browns and Jack and cheddar cheeses), country breakfast (eggs, cheeses, diced ham and sausage, hash browns and fire-roasted peppers and onions), Southwest chicken (grilled chicken, scrambled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon pieces, green peppers and onions, tomatoes, queso sauce, shredded cheeses, avocado and hash browns), spicy poblano fajita (shredded beef, scrambled eggs, poblano and serrano peppers, red peppers and onions, shredded cheeses, avocado and hash browns with queso on the side), spicy shredded beef (shredded beef, poblano and serrano peppers, red peppers and onions, shredded cheeses, avocado and rice medley, served with a side of poblano queso) and New Mexico chicken (grilled chicken, bacon pieces, green peppers and onions, tomatoes, queso sauce, shredded cheeses, avocado and rice medley, with a side of red or chile verde salsa).
“Our new Burritos & Bowls bring our guests a new, convenient, portable format, which is now more important than ever,” Brad Haley, CMO of IHOP, said in a news release. “We see this launch as part of our continued prioritization of the p.m. dayparts by offering both a.m. and p.m. options.”
All options can be ordered as either a burrito or a bowl. Prices start at $5.99 and the six variations are permanent menu items.
IHOP locations are at 3252 Riverside Drive and 9220 Rosedale Highway.
And finally Pieology has a healthy addition and one a bit less so. The fast-casual pizza chain has a new zesty lemon and herb vinaigrette that can be enjoyed on any of its salads (the recommended choice is the classic Italian).
Those seeking a sweet treat can pick up red velvet cookies available through a partnership with David's Cookies. The cookies are packed with white chocolate and Hershey's milk chocolate chunks.
Pieology locations are at 5503 Calloway Drive and 6509 Panama Lane, Suite A1.