For this extended holiday weekend, revelers may be looking for fresh ideas of what to bring to the party.
We've got a few options that you can either pick up now or order for your next event this summer.
Although "Yellowstone" fans are disappointed that this current fifth season will be its final one (even with a spinoff in the works), they can drown their sorrows in some appropriately themed adult beverages.
The Grit & Glory alcoholic beverage line by 6666 Ranch, the storied Texas working ranch that has been featured on the popular, neo-Western television series. The beverages are a partnership between ranch owner and "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, producer David Glasser and L.A. Libations.
Launched last year in Texas, the selection of beers and ranch water are now available at Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx stores throughout California and western Nevada.
"The Save Mart Companies is proud of its relationships with distinctive vendors which enable us to provide unique and quality products that resonate with our shoppers," Frank Chandler, director of beer, wine, and spirits for The Save Mart Cos., said in a news release. "‘Yellowstone’ has become one of America’s most-watched television shows and offering the 6666 Ranch beverage line inspired by the series will excite the communities we serve and the show’s loyal following."
Craft beer selections include a hazy session IPA, a pilsner and an amber. The flavored blue agave ranch waters include the spicy habanero and juicy mango, natural lime juice, prickly pear margarita and blackberry pomegranate.
The beverages are available at the Bakersfield Food Maxx (4400 Ming Ave. and 6300 White Lane) and Save Mart locations (9600 Hageman Road and 6465 Niles St.).
Visit 6666gritandglory.com for more information.
If wine — specifically rosé — is your summer drink of choice, consider a new, poolside-ready Water + Rosé Party Box, a collaboration between Essentia Water and House Wine.
The limited-edition instant water and wine station serves two gallons of Essentia’s ionized alkaline water and House Wine Rosé equivalent to eight bottles.
“Nothing feels more like summer than enjoying a chilled beverage on a hot day, and the Water + Rosé box takes that experience to a whole new level,” Zola Kane, head of marketing at Essentia Water, said in a news release. “Whether you’re sipping on House Wine or hydrating with Essentia, it’s the perfect way to stay refreshed, and it tastes great too — our consumers consistently tell us we have the best-tasting water!”
The party boxes ($45.99) are available now at originalhousewine.com/essentia with free shipping while supplies last
Crazy for Crabfest
Back for a limited time, Crabfest is drawing in guests at Red Lobster.
"We're thrilled to welcome back Crabfest after four years and to celebrate, we're adding a flavor twist that's sure to have guests cracking into crab like never before," Patty Trevino, Red Lobster's chief marketing officer, said in a news release.
New Crabfest Creations include a full pound of steamed snow or bairdi crab legs served simply steamed or delicious flavor options such as roasted garlic butter, honey Sriracha or lemon pepper — all served over crispy potatoes, with a choice of side.
Surf and turf lovers can enjoy the new crab and Oscar-topped sirloin featuring a half-pound of snow crab paired with a 7-ounce sirloin topped with lump crab in a decadent garlic cream, served with choice of two sides.
New drink options include the watermelon martini, made with New Amsterdam Gin and fresh mint, or the ruby mule, featuring Deep Eddy grapefruit vodka and Q Ginger Beer, with a hint of raspberry.
Also new are the crabby cheese fries, seasoned fries topped with Red Lobster's cheese sauce and lump crab in a decadent garlic cream, and strawberry cheesecake, Red Lobster's vanilla bean cheesecake with fresh strawberry topping and whipped cream.
Red Lobster is located at 8180 Rosedale Highway. Visit redlobster.com for more information.
Sizzling summer specials
This summer, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has refreshed its robust menu as well as brought back a fan favorite Pizzookie.
"BJ’s fans have spoken, and we are excited to not only bring back our most-coveted seasonal flavor, peanut butter s’mores, but also expand our menu with crave-able new dishes and innovative cocktails," said Heidi Rogers, senior vice president of marketing at BJ's Restaurants Inc., said in a news release. "We have a feeling BJ’s guests will be thrilled with these unique and fun additions that promise to enhance the BJ’s experience and become new fan favorites!"
Back by popular demand, the peanut butter s'mores Pizookie features a warm Ghirardelli triple chocolate cookie piled high with peanut butter, toasted marshmallows, and finished with rich vanilla bean ice cream.
On the cocktail side, BJ’s has introduced four creative takes on the classic margarita. The unique white peach boba-rita features juicy peaches and strawberry boba while the spicy mango margarita includes fresh jalapeños and a Tajin rim. Keep cool with the Casamigos watermelon margarita, which is infused with fresh watermelon and finished with a Tajin rim. And the BJ’s Grand Patrón margarita packs a punch with a mini bottle of Grand Marnier topping off the glass.
New on the menu are the hickory brisket nachos; the big twist soft pretzel, served with a side of BJ’s Brewhouse Blonde beer cheese and honey Dijon mustard for dipping; and the original Buffalo stampede chicken pasta, made with crispy chicken over pasta tossed in a creamy and spicy Buffalo sauce with a refreshing ranch drizzle.
Takeout and delivery guests can exclusively enjoy the cheeseburger pizza, which features a fire-grilled beef crumble and BJ’s signature burger sauce and pizza crust, and the chicken tortilla pasta, BJ’s creative take on the classic chicken tortilla soup.
BJ's is located at 10750 Stockdale Highway. Visit bjsrestaurants.com for more information.
Brunchin’ at the Barrel
Hot on the heels of its "Brunchin’ at the Barrel" pop-up experience at last month's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has rolled out new, delicious brunch items.
The biscuit benny is the chain's latest take on eggs Benedict, this one including a classic buttermilk biscuit cut in half and topped with choice of breakfast meat, over-easy eggs and a creamy hollandaise sauce. The dish is finished with tomato green onion blend and comes with two breakfast sides.
The new steak n’ egg hashbrown casserole griddles the casserole and layers it with colby cheese, scrambled eggs, and a choice of hickory-smoked bacon or sirloin steak tips, which is topped with crispy fried onions, diced tomatoes and green onions. The entree is served with buttermilk biscuits.
New options also include a bloody mary made with a zesty mix.
Now until July 7, Cracker Barrel fans can also enter for a chance to win limited-edition merchandise such as "Sunny Side Up" bucket hats, a "Rock On" chair and "Flapjack" fanny packs.
To enter, try a brunch dish at the restaurant and post a photo from your visit on Instagram. In your post caption, mention @crackerbarrel and use the hashtags #BrunchinAtTheBarrel and #Sweepstakes.
You must be following Cracker Barrel on Instagram in order to win.
Cracker Barrel is located at 3310 California Ave. Visit crackerbarrel.com for more information.