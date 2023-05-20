THE DISH: Breakfast is better than ever

You can start your day with a green juice — but do you really want to? For those looking for something a little more fun first thing in the morning, read on.
First off, Reset inside the Bitwise Bakersfield building downtown is serving a cereal milk latte.
Available hot or cold, the beverage is flavored with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries.
The cafe at 1723 18th St. also added a spinach and Gouda croissant to its pastry lineup.
Follow @reset.bits.bytes.brews on Instagram for the latest information.
Speaking of colorful cereal, Kellogg's launched a colorful new variety of its popular Rice Krispies cereal.
Kellogg's Rainbow Krispies not only boast a brand-new shape in six vibrant colors but also a nutritional punch.
This is Kellogg's first fruity cereal to provide 20% daily value of Vitamin D and it's made with 8 grams of whole grains and fortified with nine vitamins and minerals per serving.
Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg Co., said in a news release: "At Kellogg, we love providing breakfast options that set families up for a great day. ... Whether you're looking to increase your daily Vitamin D intake or hungry for a tasty bowl of colorful goodness, Kellogg's Rainbow Krispies are here to add a boost to even the most mundane mornings!"
Kellogg's Rainbow Krispies are available at retailers now with a suggested retail price of $4.99 for an 11.1-ounce box and $5.99 for a 17.8-ounce box.
Waffle master Eggo also stepped up its breakfast game with a trio of new offerings.
No. 1 on my list is the Eggo Vanilla Bean Grab & Go Liege-Style Waffles. My only complaint is that you get just four to a box.
These grab-and-go, no-toaster-needed waffles are delightful. I may never make it to Belgium, so these could be the closest I get to that street food made with golden brioche dough and are baked with crunchy bits of pearl sugar and real butter and infused with vanilla flavor.
You don't need to toast these but warming them up a bit makes them even better. They also stay fresh at room temperature for up to 15 days once taken out of the freezer.
Also good for a run in the toaster are the Eggo Chocolatey Chip Banana Waffles. I didn't have fresh bananas on hand but those would have been great on these golden waffles made with banana flavor and chocolate chips
Fresh fruit would also be a good topping for the Eggo Berry Blast Mini Toast Waffles, which include strawberry and blueberry flavors. Each can be toasted and split into four mini toast-shaped waffles. They would be great as part of a brunch spread for adults or easy for small children to handle.
Of the new selections, Joe Beauprez, Eggo marketing director, said in a news release: "Our fresh new flavors offer the perfect waffle for every occasion — from a festive spring brunch to an on-the-go breakfast — helping parents L'Eggo of breakfast stress."
The Vanilla Bean Grab & Go Waffle retails for $5.99 and the Eggo Chocolatey Chip Banana Waffles and Berry Blast Mini Toast have a suggested retail price of $3.59. Find them in the freezer section.
And if you're looking for a compromise of healthier but still a bit sweet, Raisin Bran is here for you with a new variety.
Kellogg’s Raisin Bran Maple Flavor offers the sweet multigrain flakes with juicy raisins fans that fan know and love now adding "sweet hints of buttery maple flakes."
Each bowl contains 100% daily value of 10 essential vitamins and minerals and is a good source of fiber with 16 grams of whole grains per serving.
With a suggested retail price of $5.29 for a 15.2-ounce box and $6.49 for a 21.6-ounce box, the cereal hits grocery shelves this month.