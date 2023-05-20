 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

THE DISH: Breakfast is better than ever

You can start your day with a green juice — but do you really want to? For those looking for something a little more fun first thing in the morning, read on.

First off, Reset inside the Bitwise Bakersfield building downtown is serving a cereal milk latte.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases