With a couple of weeks of operation under its belt, Dot x Ott downtown is ready to celebrate with the community. The 18th Street restaurant and mercantile will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Thursday.
The big day starts with the cutting of the ribbon with the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce. While supplies last, attendees can receive a free bag of produce from Pickalittle Farms, which provides the vegetables and greens for both the eatery and the market.
There will also be food samples available throughout the day as well as giveaways. Those who can start happy hour a bit early can sip on $3 glasses of sparkling wine after 3 p.m.
Opened April 10, Dot X Ott is owned by Jeremy and Jessica Blackwell. The restaurant side offers a farm-forward menu curated by chef Take Kato highlighting Pickalittle produce and proteins sourced locally (including Red House Beef and Ayden's Eggs) and throughout the state.
The mercantile features a mix of locally produced products including Brother Ray's Salsa, Gino's Gelato, Dionysus Brewing Co., Tlo Wines, Bear Food Paleo, Sweet Tree Farms, Sweet Nine Bakeshop, KR Woodworks and Soapterra.
Dot x Ott is located at 930 18th St. Hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information: 324-7112, dotandott.com
