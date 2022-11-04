THE DISH: Boots on ground for Veterans Day deals

It's that time again to honor those who have served their country by serving them a free or discounted meal.
A number of restaurants will recognize Veterans Day on Friday with special offers. Along with local specials, this list contains offers compiled by The Military Wallet, which is a personal finance website for military, veterans and their families.
Unless noted, these deals are for dine-in meals Friday for veterans and active-duty service members with military ID or proof of service. Always call ahead to confirm participation at specific locations.
Red House BBQ (426 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi): The Tehachapi restaurant will serve "a hot plate of some good ole SOS," a dish with a colorful name (Google it) that will be familiar to many veterans and has become a Red House tradition. It will also come with a hot cup of "lifer juice" (coffee), or soft drink if the guest prefers, and cake. Veterans who would like a different meal can receive a 50 percent discount on an entree of their choice (after 11 a.m.). Other diners can order SOS as well for $5 starting at 9 a.m. until they run out. All proceeds from SOS sales will go to a local veterans charity.
Two Goats & The Goose (1514 Wall St.): Enjoy an Angelo burger (with cheese, onion, tomato, lettuce, pickles and mayo) with a soft drink for $6 or with a draft beer for $10.
7-Eleven (multiple locations): Free coffee or Big Gulp for active duty service members, veterans and family members. Note that the 7-Eleven app may be required at some locations.
Applebee’s Grill + Bar (9000 Ming Ave., Suite M): Free dine-in meal from special menu, which includes options like a 6-ounce top sirloin, double crunch shrimp, fiesta lime chicken, classic bacon cheeseburger and Oriental chicken salad.
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse (10750 Stockdale Highway): A free Dr Pepper beverage and entree from a special menu including deep dish ziti, bacon-guacamole deluxe burger, jumbo spaghetti and meatballs, Mediterranean chicken pita tacos and BJ’s classic crispy chicken sandwich.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): All day, enjoy an all-American steak plate ($11.99), which includes an 8-ounce top sirloin, mashed potatoes, broccoli with garlic butter (other sides may be substituted) and nonalcoholic beverage. Offer good for dine-in or takeout orders (call 324-0814 to order).
The steakhouse also offers a "Heroes Discount" offering a 15 percent discount year-round for police officers, firefighters, paramedics, nurses and educators.
Buffalo Wild Wings (3316 Coffee Road, 5677 Gosford Road): Free 10-piece boneless wings and a side of fries. Good for dine-in or takeout orders.
California Pizza Kitchen (10150 Stockdale Highway): Choose a free pizza, full-size salad or pasta from the special menu.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (2649 Calloway Drive): Veterans and current military personnel can pick up a Freddy’s original double combo meal card, good for a cheeseburger along with a choice of side and medium drink. No purchase is necessary to receive this special offer, which can be redeemed through Nov. 30.
Customers can also donate to Folds of Honor when dining at the restaurant. The fundraising partnership with the nonprofit, which provides scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled service members and first responders, is running now through Nov. 30.
Golden Corral (5001 Ming Ave.): The restaurant will offer a free meal for veterans and active military starting at 5 p.m. Nov. 14 for its Military Appreciation Night. Visit goldencorral.com/military-appreciation for more information.
Red Lobster (8180 Rosedale Highway): In honor of Veterans Day, and to thank veterans, active-duty military and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering guests a free Walt’s favorite shrimp, fries and coleslaw, featuring six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, as well as crispy french fries and coleslaw. The offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in-restaurant between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Wendy’s (multiple locations): Free breakfast combo offer from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.