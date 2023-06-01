Raise a doughnut to The Salvation Army on Friday in celebration of National Doughnut Day. The charitable organization's Chicago location invented the tasty holiday in 1938, honoring volunteers who had served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I and raising funds for those hurt by the Great Depression.
Today, we celebrate primarily enjoyed deals and special flavors at local shops. Here are a few taking part on Friday.
Sugar Twist (9500 Brimhall Road, 5511 Calloway Drive): This small chain is the unofficial local VIP of this holiday, offering a variety of specialty flavors and deals each year.
Guests can receive a free basic doughnut with any purchase (limit one per person) while supplies last.
The stores will also offer a buy three, get one free deal on its specialty flavors.
Options this year are:
Almond New Yorker: Its take on the Cronut — made with fried croissant dough — will have almond paste filling and be topped with almonds and powdered sugar.
Churro New Yorker: This one will be a twisted doughnut of fried croissant dough that is rolled in cinnamon sugar.
Eclair New Yorker: Get decadent with the croissant doughnut filled with vanilla custard, topped with chocolate ganache and white chocolate drizzles.
Funnel cake mochi: This doughnut made with rice cake flour, known for yielding a chewy texture, will be topped with powdered sugar.
Java chip mochi: Coffee icing, crushed Oreos and chocolate ganache drizzles will top this rice cake flour doughnut.
Lemon cake mochi: Lemon lovers will enjoy the creamy fruity icing along with white icing drizzles on this one.
Strawberry Pocky mochi: Fans of the Japanese stick candy will enjoy the topping of this flavor that is also dipped in strawberry icing.
Blueberry cheesecake: This raised doughnut is filled with blueberry compote and cheesecake filling, topped with cream cheese icing and graham cracker crumbs.
Caramel whipped cream: Another raised doughnut, this one includes creamy coffee icing, whipped cream and caramel drizzles.
Strawberries and cream: Must love strawberries for this raised doughnut featuring fresh fruit and vanilla custard filling, topped with a strawberry streusel.
Ube and coconut cream: Prepare for a sweet purple treat with this raised doughnut stuffed with a purple sweet potato and coconut cream filling and topped with ube streusel.
Bananas Foster: This cake doughnut is topped with a pile of caramelized bananas.
Sprinkles and Disney characters: These frosted cake doughnuts are topped with nonedible cake toppers for your Disney princess or Marvel fans.
This year, Sugar Twist has given its event a tie-dye theme and encourages customers to come dressed to impress, take a photo and tag them on social media.
Both locations are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will only be taking walk-in orders.
Better Bowls (1818 G St.): The all-vegan and gluten free downtown shop will offer 12 different doughnut flavors: chocolate sprinkles, chocolate espresso, vanilla sprinkles, Almond Joy, Oreo, matcha, ube, strawberry, Fruity Pebbles, cinnamon sugar, cinnamon maple and coconut lime.
Doughnuts will be $3 each, with a "buy five, get one free" deal also available.
Although Better Bowls has online ordering for its bowls and other items, doughnuts will only be available to purchase in person.
It is also holding a giveaway for a dozen doughnuts via Instagram (@betterbowlsbako). To enter, follow the account, like the giveaway post and tag a friend with whom you'd like to share the sweet prize. Share the reel on your Instastory and tag Better Bowls for an additional entry. The giveaway ends at noon Friday and the winner must pick up the dozen by 2 p.m. Saturday.
College Coffee & Donuts (2697 Mount Vernon Ave, #C) and College Smoothies & Donuts (5330 Olive Drive #B): Purchase a dozen doughnuts and get $3 off as well as two free doughnuts and a 32-ounce soda.
Buy a half-dozen and enjoy two free doughnuts and a 20-ounce soda.
Both locations will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Dunkin' (1800 23rd St., Suite D; 1211 Allen Road #300; 9815 Hageman Road): America runs on Dunkin’ and will be running a bit faster to pick up a free classic doughnut with purchase of any beverage.
Krispy Kreme (9410 Rosedale Highway): Pick up a free doughnut of choice, no purchase necessary. Among your free options are four "fan favs" that recently returned: banana pudding doughnut, chocolate Kreme pie doughnut, Key lime pie doughnut and strawberries and Kreme doughnut.