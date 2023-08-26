The restaurant industry is tough, never more so than in the past few years. Some have struggled to weather the storm and others have learned to adjust to keep operating.
Better Bowls in downtown Bakersfield is the latest business that is changing its operation. Known for its vegan and gluten-free customizable bowls as well as plant-based baked goods, it will shift to focus entirely on its bakery operation starting the first week of September.
Local couple Jina and Blake McMillan opened the shop in 2018 after their gluten-free vegan Buddha bowls, which included vegetables, a grain and plant-based protein presented separately in a bowl, gained a following at the Haggin Oaks Farmers Market on Sundays.
Better Bowls has returned to the market on Sundays focusing on baked goods including mini Bundt cakes, poptarts and Oreo-stuffed cookies as well as focaccia.
Jina McMillan has been candid on the Better Bowls Instagram account sharing the difficulties of running a small business and seeking customer feedback on changes.
In an Aug. 14 post, she said a lot of factors led to the move to fully transition to a bakery and that it was one of the hardest decisions she's ever had to make.
"Long story short things are tough, like really tough for everyone in our industry and it is not working for us anymore," the post read. "I've given this business everything over the past 5 years and we are in need of a change. Thank you to everyone who has supported us all these years and we hope you will continue to support our new venture!"
McMillan also shared that a name change is coming to reflect the new focus.
The bakery will remain gluten-free and continue to offer vegan options as well as branch into other baked goods.
Customers can still purchase bowls from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 1818 G St.
Starting Sept. 5, the shop will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday with baked goods, beverages and limited grab-and-go meals.
On Sundays, it will continue to sell baked goods at its booth from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the farmers market, 8800 Ming Ave.
For the latest news, follow @betterbowlsbako on Instagram.
Personally, I have enjoyed the bowls as well as the baked goods, drinks (Vietnamese iced coffee!) and grab-and-go options, especially the peanut butter and jelly overnight oats made with local PB Jacks peanut butter.
In a town filled with chains and expected options, Better Bowls has continued to offer something unique. I'm excited to see what comes next and hope that Bakersfield keeps supporting local.
New business alerts
Speaking of local businesses, there are a few new ones that have either recently opened or will soon.
Phoville Pho and Grill (2765 Calloway Drive #100) is the latest addition to the local Vietnamese dining scene. Located next to Crab N Spice in the Rosedale Village Shopping Center, which is also home to Studio Movie Grill, the restaurant offers a "delightful array of pho variations," including classic beef and chicken options ($14) as well as lobster ($19) and "ultra rich" bone marrow ($16).
Its menu of authentic Vietnamese cuisine also includes vermicelli bowls ($12 to $15), grilled meats with rice ($13 to $14) and small bites including spring rolls ($9), fried tofu ($7) and garlic noodles ($7).
Phoville shared on its Facebook page that banh mi sandwiches will eventually be added to the menu as well.
Check out @phoville_bakersfield on Instagram, look up Phoville Pho and Grill on Facebook or call 661-405-6160 for the latest information.
New breakfast spot Yolked! is set to open Friday inside Señor Taco Flame Grilled Tacos (3401 Panama Lane).
The new eatery will serve from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. a selection of breakfast sandwiches, which are served with tots, as well as red or green chilaquiles and five breakfast burritos and sides.
Look up @yolkedbreakfastsandwich on Instagram for more details leading up to the opening.
Breakfast lovers will also be excited by the news that Bakersfield Donut Co. (3809 Ming Ave.) will open its first location on Sept. 2.
The small business, which has been popping up lately on Saturdays at Cloud 9 Coffee Co., will hold a grand opening celebration starting at 9 a.m.
Customers will be able to receive a free half-dozen doughnuts with purchase of a dozen from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Regular operating hours will be 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Look up @bakersfield_donut_co on Instagram or BakersfieldDonutCo on Facebook for the latest.
Hot menu options
Bakersfield often ends up a test market because fast-food chains know we love new dishes.
The latest is from McDonald's, which is currently testing the new Grand McChicken sandwich at Bakersfield locations. This twist on the original McChicken features a bigger patty than the McDonald’s classic McChicken and tops it with shredded lettuce and mayonnaise, all served on a perfectly toasted bun.
The Grand McChicken is available for lunch and dinner in-restaurant, at the drive thru, via McDelivery and on the McDonald’s app.
Along with Bakersfield, the chain's limited-time test is being conducted at participating McDonald’s in Central and Northern California — including Sacramento, Chico and Fresno — and Reno, Nev.
The golden arches might want to watch its back with Wendy's coming up fast with new breakfast sandwiches that are similar to an iconic McDonald's option.
Of course, Wendy's is clear that its English muffin sandwiches, which launched Tuesday, are slightly different thanks to the toasted muffins that are topped with a unique savory butter that “marries a hint of brown butter sweetness with fresh black pepper."
One sandwich features a fresh-cracked egg, oven-baked applewood smoked bacon, and American cheese on the toasted and buttered English muffin. The second includes a fresh-cracked egg, grilled sausage patty, and American cheese on the toasted and buttered English muffin.
Customers who order an English muffin breakfast combo via the Wendy’s app anytime now through Sept. 3 will receive $2 off your purchase.
Del Taco just rolled out a trio of honey chipotle barbecue brisket dishes evoking "the taste of 16-hour-pit smoked DELiciousness."
The honey chipotle barbecue brisket ($6.49) melts the smoked meat, smoky barbecue sauce and melted fresh house-grated cheddar cheese in a tortilla.
The epic honey chipotle barbecue brisket and bacon burrito ($8.99) stuffs an oversized flour tortilla loaded with brisket, honey chipotle barbecue sauce, crinkle cut fries, bacon, fresh-grated cheddar cheese and sour cream.
Fry lovers can pick up the honey chipotle barbecue brisket and bacon fries ($6.99), which are covered in smoky honey chipotle barbecue sauce, brisket, creamy ranch sauce, bacon, and fresh-grated cheddar cheese.
The chain has also brought back its fan-favorite funnel cake fries for a limited time.